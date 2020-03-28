POTSDAM — The season did not end the way anyone would have liked, with the COVID-19 coronavirus causing the ECAC Hockey championship weekend and NCAA Tournament to be canceled.
But the Clarkson men’s hockey team achieved something this year that the program has not done since the 1990s. Clarkson, which went 23-8-3 overall, qualified for the NCAA men’s hockey tournament for a third straight year, the first time that has happened since Clarkson reached the NCAAs five straight years from 1995-99.
The news got even better for Clarkson after the abrupt end to the season when standout sophomore forward Josh Dunne, who totaled 13 goals and 14 assists, announced he was going to return in the fall for his junior season, despite attracting a great deal of attention from NHL teams.
“After the season he knew in his mind what he wanted to do,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of Dunne, who is expected to be the team captain next year. “He said he had unfinished business and he wants to continue to develop. He’s a big piece of the puzzle for sure.”
Dunne’s skill attracts the scouts, who also like him because he is 6-foot-4 and was ECAC Hockey’s Best Defensive Forward this year.
“He’s got a pretty bright future ahead of him and he has to make sure he is ready and education is important to him, having a good plan and being in a good place with structure,” Jones said.
Clarkson benefitted this season from its strong senior class of Haralds Egle, Devin Brosseau, Greg Moro, Jordan Schneider, Shane Kuzmeski and transfer goalie Frank Marotte.
That group helped Jones fully turn Clarkson on the right path as they helped the Golden Knights go 72-30-11 over the past three seasons and win an ECAC Hockey Tournament championship last year.
The class has already seen two of its members, Nico Sturm (Minnesota Wild) and Sheldon Rempal (Los Angeles Kings) play in NHL games and standout goalie Jake Kielly is in the Vancouver Canucks system.
It’s been the best class Jones has brought in and one of the best classes in Clarkson history.
“We had good leadership when this group came in,” Jones said. “They came in and gave us that wave of depth. Three guys in the class have already signed, so that was a special class when you look back, from a recruiting standpoint. More important thing is the quality of people in the class. My assistant coaches have done an absolutely phenomenal job of getting quality people in our program. It’s kind of taken a culture to a new level. We have tremendous relationships in our locker room, and that’s kind of what carries it. It’s a wonderful class to work with and the results speak to themselves.”
The respect and appreciation Jones has for the seniors made the nature of this season’s ending difficult. They didn’t fail to achieve goals because someone was better than them, they never got the chance to try.
“That was the tough part,” Jones said. “They had all their goals in front of them and you are looking for a chance at the end of the year. We played injured down the stretch and we had a chance to get healthy. It was a tough meeting to have (when the NCAA ended the season) and a tough pill for those guys.”
Clarkson’s seniors will move on, but the future reminds bright for the program as the younger players this year should carry on the culture that Jones takes great pride in.
“I think we are competitive every night,” Jones said. “Our guys bought into the culture. We have expectations to win. We had some times I really liked our team, but we had some hiccups and hurdles. But we came to the rink to get better every day and I thought it was a really good season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.