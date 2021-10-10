FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Clarkson men’s hockey team endured a tough offensive night and fell 2-1 to Alaska Fairbanks in the second game of a nonconference series late Saturday night.
Clarkson (1-1 overall) did not score until 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the game.
Zach Tsekos snapped the offensive drought with a goal at 18:46 of the third period with Mathieu Gosselin and Lukas Kaelble assisting.
Clarkson went 0-for-6 on the power play, producing only seven shots with a man advantage.
The Golden Knights took 27 shots on goal, but Nanooks goalie Gustavs Davis Grigals stopped 26.
Alaska Fairbanks (1-1) scored the first goal late in the second period on a shot from Brady Risk at 19:38.3
The Nanooks produced a second goal on a power play at 11:44 on a shot form Filip Fornaa Svennson.
Clarkson killed eight other penalties in the contest.
Kaelble blocked three shots for Clarkson, which finished with 10 blocks. Anthony Romano led the offense with four shots and in addition to his goal, Tsekos went 13-4 on faceoffs.
Ethan Haider finished with 25 saves for Clarkson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.