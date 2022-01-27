College MEN’S HOCKEY
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Albertus Magnus scored three goals in the first period in a 5-2 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Thursday night.
Jonathan Stein, Tim Manning and Cameron Weitzman scored in the first period for Albertus Magnus (11-5-1). Tyler Ignazzitto and Charles Risk also scored.
Bailey Conklin and Jake Mayette scored for the Kangaroos (6-9-1).
