POTSDAM — Arizona State exacted some revenge for a frustrating overtime loss the previous night by knocking off the Clarkson University men’s hockey team 3-2 in overtime Saturday night before 3,132 fans in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena.
The Sun Devils (16-9-3 overall) picked up their first win against Clarkson after four losses when Tyler Busch scored on a rebound of a shot from Brinson Pasichnuk just 1 minute, 25 seconds into the extra period.
“We won a battle down low and it was a great shot by Brinson to leave me a rebound in front,” Busch said. “I didn’t have to do much, I was just in the right place at the right time. It was a great effort by our team. It meant a lot for our group. I think it’s the first time we beat Clarkson.”
Clarkson (17-6-2) used its overtime timeout to call for a video challenge on the goal, asking the officials to check if ASU had entered the zone offside, but a short review later merely made the Sun Devils victory official and gave Clarkson its first overtime loss of the season after four wins and two ties.
“We just kind of let teams up off the mat,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s kind of a tendency we have. We talked about (ASU) and they are resilient. They’ve had a lot of comeback wins. We knew that coming in. When you get a team down you’ve got to be able to get them to submit and finish the job off.”
The Golden Knights started the second game of the nonconference series strong, scoring two goals on their first eight shots to go ahead 2-0 just 8:18 into the game.
Freshman defenseman Dustyn McFaul started the night off well for Clarkson scoring his first career goal on a wrap-around at 5:44 with Mathieu Gosselin and Connor McCarthy assisting.
The Golden Knights made it 2-0 when defenseman Brian Hurley took a shot from just inside the blue line that Haralds Egle deflected past ASU goalie Evan DeBrouwer. Josh Dunne also assisted on the play.
“Coach said it best after the game, ‘When we have a team down, we have to learn to keep them down and make them quit,” Clarkson captain Devin Brosseau said. “They did a good job. They are very resilient. We knew that from the start. It was a big-time game for us and for them.”
After scoring twice in eight shots, the Golden Knights were not able to get another one past DeBrouwer, who stopped the final 21 shots he faced.
“I think the team as a whole just started playing a little bit better,” DeBrouwer said. “There wasn’t much I could do about (the first two goals). I just wanted to get through the first period and try and see if we can claw back in this game. It really helped that we scored later in the first to make it just a one-goal game. I just battled. That’s all you can do. I knew I was probably going to have to battle through some tough shots.”
ASU answered Clarkson’s two goals late in the first period. Gvido Jansons nearly scored on a shot right next to the crease, but Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte slid over quickly and blocked it with his leg pad.
But 11 seconds later ASU’s Jarrod Gourley took a shot from the blue line and P.J. Marrocco deflected it past Marotte to cut the lead to 2-1.
“The past month we’ve had some holes and we’ve dug out of them,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “We had a two-goal deficit last week and won and a three-goal deficit at Brown and we came back and won. This is a huge game for us. We don’t have a conference tournament so the Pairwise (Ranking) implications of a top-10 team on the road. We knew we needed tonight and we needed it bad.”
ASU’s win left both teams in the same spot in the Pairwise Rankings as when the weekend started. Clarkson is No. 8 and Arizona State is No. 11. The Pairwise is used to select the 16-team NCAA Tournament, after automatic bids are determined from conference tournament champions.
ASU thought it had tied the game with 15.5 seconds left in the first period on a shot from James Sanchez, but the goal was waved off after a long review showed it was knocked in with a high stick.
The Sun Devils didn’t have to wait long to get a tie as Brett Gruber scored on a shot that went between Marotte’s legs at 5:20 of the second period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.