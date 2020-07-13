College men’s hockey
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Musketeers assistant coach Ryan Durocher has accepted a position as an assistant coach with the Robert Morris University men’s hockey team for the upcoming season.
The Canton native joined the Musketeers in time for the 2018-19 season, which saw the team finish with a 30-25-5-2 record. Durocher‘s guidance helped lead to the selection of four Sioux City players in the 2019 NHL draft.
“It‘s always exciting to see a staff member have an opportunity at a university position,” Musketeers head coach Luke Strand said. “Ryan is more than deserving of this position.”
