MADISON, Wis. — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team fell in a big hole, rallied but came up short as Wisconsin split a nonconference series with a 4-3 win, scoring the decisive goal in the final seven seconds, before 9,672 fans at the Kohl Center on Saturday night.
The Badgers (4-2 overall) broke open a scoreless tie after one period by scoring three goals in the first 7 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period to build a 3-0 lead.
Roman Ahcan started the run with a goal 1:57 into the middle period. Cole Caufield, who assisted on the goal, scored one of his own at 4:31 to make it 2-0 and then K’Andre Miller made it 3-0 at 7:08. Ahcan assisted on both the second and third goals.
Clarkson (3-2-1) began its comeback when Adam Tisdale scored 11 seconds after the third Badger goal, with Nick Campoli and Mathieu Gosselin assisting.
Captain Devin Brosseau got Clarkson back into the game with a pair of goals in the third period to tie the score 3-3.
Brosseau’s first goal came at 10:49, with linemates Haralds Egle and Josh Dunne assisting.
Clarkson coach Casey Jones pulled goalie Frank Marotte for an extra attacker and the move paid off when Brosseau scored at 18:48 to tie the game. His second goal of the game, and third of the weekend, was once again assisted by linemates Dunne and Egle.
The Badgers spoiled the rally from Clarkson when Owen Lindmark scored the game-winning goal to sink the Golden Knights.
