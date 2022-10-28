Noah Beck

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Noah Beck scored a power-play goal 75 seconds into overtime to give the Clarkson University men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over Lake Superior State in a nonconference game Friday.

The Lakers (0-4-1 overall) forced overtime by scoring two goals in the final 2 minutes, 46 seconds of regulation, including an extra-attacker goal with 1.4 seconds remaining.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.