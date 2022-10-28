SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Noah Beck scored a power-play goal 75 seconds into overtime to give the Clarkson University men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over Lake Superior State in a nonconference game Friday.
The Lakers (0-4-1 overall) forced overtime by scoring two goals in the final 2 minutes, 46 seconds of regulation, including an extra-attacker goal with 1.4 seconds remaining.
Louis Boudon scored the first goal of the game for Lake Superior State at 6:39 of the first period.
Clarkson (2-4) answered with two straight goals from Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup. His first came at 7:14 of the first period and his second at 8:59 of the second.
Mathirew Gosselin scored at 7:46 of the third period to put Clarkson ahead 3-1.
Brandon Puricelli scored a power-play goal at 17:14 of the third period to cut Clarkson’s lead to 3-2 and Connor Milburn scored at 19:58.6 to tie the contest.
Ayrton Martino assisted on Clarkson’s final three goals.
MICHIGAN TECH 6, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Michigan tech scored three power-play goals in the third period to tack on to a 3-0 lead and defeated St. Lawrence University (3-3) in a nonconference game in Houghton, Mich., Friday.
Blake Pietila made 18 saves for the Huskies (3-2-1).
Logan Pietila scored a first-period goal for Michigan Tech and Tristan Ashbrook and Jake Crespi scored goals in the second period.
Kash Rasmussen, Parker Saretsky and Chris Lipe scored the power-play goals in the third period for the Huskies.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.