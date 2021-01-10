Keith Petruzzelli stopped 28 shots to lead the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team to a 1-0 win over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday afternoon at the People’s United Center in Hamden, Conn.
Quinnipiac (8-4-1 overall, 2-2-1 conference) won two of the three games in the weekend series. Each team won an overtime game.
The win came despite Clarkson (7-5-1, 2-2-1) outshooting the Bobcats 28-15, including a 19-7 advantage over the final two periods.
The game’s only goal came at 16 minutes, 27 seconds of the third period.
Quinnipiac’s Guus van Nes won a tussle for a loose puck along the boards from Clarkson’s Connor McCarthy and Dustyn McFaul, tapping the puck free to Odeen Tufto.
Tufto immediately passed the puck to Ty Smilanic, who was alone near the crease, and Smilanic got a shot past Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider.
Jack Jacome led Clarkson with six shots on goal while Nick Campoli and Grant Cooper each had three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.