POTSDAM — Carter Rose will realize the dream of many youth hockey players by joining the roster of the Clarkson University men’s hockey team this fall.
Rose, from Brasher Falls, went to almost every Clarkson home game with his family as a kid, sitting right by the glass.
“I dreamed about playing there my whole life,” said Rose, who currently is a defenseman with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL. “I was a huge fan. When (goalie David) Leggio was there I remember his bright yellow pads, that’s the first guy that sticks out.”
Rose is part of a large group coming to Clarkson, with six new players, all from the USHL, and five transfers. Clarkson also lost six players to the transfer portal: Ethan Haider, Alex Campbell, Tommy Pasanen, Brandon Buhr, Jordan Power and Luke Mobley.
“That’s what the portal is for,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “You end up with some guys who lost some playing time down the stretch. That’s today’s day and age. With some other guys, you wonder what their process is. You just have to get used to this. It’s in every sport and it’s the way it is right now.”
Clarkson’s five incoming transfer players are forwards Jesse Tucker (Michigan State), Eric Ciccolini (Michigan), Cody Monds (Providence), defenseman Jack Judson (Arizona State) and goalie Austin Rhoden (Providence).
Joining Rose as freshmen are forwards Daimon Gardner (Tri City), Charlie Russell (Fargo), Talon Sigurdson (Des Moines) and Oliver Moberg (Dubuque) and goalie Emmett Croteau (Waterloo).
“I think it’s a deep class,” Jones said. “We are excited. There are a lot of different ingredients there and some things that I thought we needed. They are good people and good players. I’m excited for them to make the transition to our program. We have some guys with good junior experience who have played at the highest level, playing significant roles on their teams. That certainly translates for them to be able to come in and help. It’s a real good shot in the arm for us, with the combination of our incoming players and transfers. I think we’ve done a good job giving ourselves the quality we need to be successful.”
Coming to Clarkson is a true homecoming for Rose, who last played for St. Lawrence Central in the 2017-18 season. Rose, who turns 21 on August 9, spent 2018-20 at the Holdnerness School. He played two seasons with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL before joining Green Bay this season.
Since Rose spent his summers home in Brasher Falls he has already had the chance to skate in the summer with some of Clarkson’s players.
Playing in the USHL for three years has also prepared him for the NCAA Division I level.
“Night in and night out I am playing against some of the best players in the world who go on to be NHL stars,” Rose said. “It’s been a good learning experience.”
Judson has already played games in Cheel Arena as Arizona State traveled for nonconference games twice in his career, including this past season.
“It was always a really competitive game,” Judson said. “Clarkson’s been a team that is hard to play against and has a lot of skill, too. It’s my new team, which I am happy to be a part of. I liked the fans, too, seems like there is a lot of passion around the team with the community there. I definitely thought about that when I committed to Clarkson, the popularity around the team. It’s cool to be a part of a team when you are the No. 1 sport on campus.”
Croteau is a 6-foot-4 goalie who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens. With Haider having entered the transfer portal he should be the top contender to start for Clarkson.
“I think it was the small-town feel, that was a big thing for me, as well as the education part of it,” Croteau said. “It has a rich history. I’ve watched online various games and the atmosphere looks good. Talking to the coaching staff a lot throughout the year and developing a close relationship was a big thing as well. I’m a bigger, but athletic goalie. I use my size to my advantage.”
Clarkson’s incoming class
Eric Ciccolini, forward, Michigan
Emmett Croteau, goalie, Waterloo (USHL)
Daimon Gardner, forward, Tri-City (USHL)
Jack Judson, defense, Arizona State
Oliver Moberg, forward, Dubuque (USHL)
Cody Monds, forward, Providence
Austin Rhoden, goalie, Providence
Carter Rose, defense, Green Bay (USHL)
Charlie Russell, forward, Fargo (USHL)
Talon Sigurdson, forward, Des Moines (USHL)
Jesse Tucker, forward, Michigan State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.