CANTON — Brown’s Justin Jallen scored 2 minutes, 6 seconds into overtime to extend the Brown University men’s hockey team’s season at least one day.
The ninth-seeded Bears beat No. 8 St. Lawrence University 2-1 Saturday night before 1,265 fans in Appleton Arena to tie a best-of-three ECAC Hockey first-round series at one game apiece.
Brown (7-19-4 overall) will meet SLU at 4 p.m. today in the deciding game with the winner traveling to an opponent to be determined for a best-of-three quarterfinal series next weekend.
The Bears took all three shots in overtime before ending it with Jallen’s sudden goal.
“I just drove the net,” Jallen said. “I know in overtime you have to keep it simple and just get pucks to the net. That’s what I tried to do. I think we just cleaned up some mental errors and bad turnovers we had (Friday) that they capitalized on. I thought we were much better tonight in terms of managing the puck and only giving up one goal.”
SLU (10-17-7) wanted to close out the series Saturday and came out aggressive.
The Saints took a 1-0 lead at 18:41 of the opening period when captains Kaden Pickering and David Jankowski connected. Pickering was on his knees behind the goal line when he found Jankowski with a pass that led to the SLU goal.
“Playoffs is short-term memory,” Jankowski said of today’s deciding game. “You flip the page and it’s a really important one (today). We will prepare for that like any other game. We know the importance of it.”
The Bears stunned the crowd at the end of the first period when Luke Krys scored just before the period ended. Fans booed thinking the goal came after the clock hit zero, but the officials reviewed the shot and the goal awarded with a faceoff with one second left in the period.
“We were all over them in the first period and I think we eventually capitalized,” Krys said. “It was kind of a lucky play, the puck came out to me. We had to capitalize on something and found the back of the net, luckily. It’s pretty nerve-racking (during a review). I heard the buzzer after I shot it, so I was pretty confident. When they have to review it, you never know.”
It was the second review of a possible goal in the opening period. SLU’s Aleksi Peltonen came close to scoring about 2:30 into the period. A video review showed Bears goalie Mathieu Caron was able to deflect Peltonen’s high shot away before it crossed the goal line.
Brown’s Tristan Crozier nearly gave the Bears a lead with 2:08 left in the second period with a close shot on Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist. But Zetterquist stopped the chance and Crozier came back to the Brown bench and punched at the wall behind it in frustration.
SLU’s best chance late to get a go-ahead goal came when Brown’s Krys was called for a hooking penalty at 14:49 of the third period. SLU could not generate much in the first minute of the power play and picked up a few minor scoring chances in the second.
Saturday’s game marked the third time in four games this season these two teams have played an overtime contest.
“We have to focus on execution and bringing our game,” said Saints assistant captain Tim Makowski. “We haven’t played nearly close to what our game is yet. We need to focus on that. All areas of our game we can improve on in tremendous ways.”
Both coaches came into this series expecting tight games and nothing changes heading into today’s deciding game.
“They were really good on (faceoffs) tonight and that made a difference as the game went on,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said of Brown, which went 41-23 on faceoffs. “That’s possession right from the start. We have to be better on faceoffs. It’s hard to get to the net and you have to shoot when you get the opportunity. I think we are passing up too many opportunities.”
Said Brown coach Brendan Whittet, “It’s two very evenly-matched teams, extremely evenly-matched. You are trying to play mistake free hockey, because you just don’t want to give a team needless opportunities. We played with a lot of energy and lot of tenacity.”
n NOTE: The only other ECAC Hockey series going to a third game is No. 11 Dartmouth at No. 6 Rensselaer. RPI tied that series up with a 3-2 win Saturday. If RPI wins game three the winner of the SLU/Brown series will play No. 1 Quinnipiac next weekend and No. 7 Union will visit No. 2 Clarkson. If Dartmouth wins than the Brown/SLU winner will play No. 2 Clarkson.
