CANTON — Alex Campbell scored the only goal in a postgame shootout to give the Clarkson men’s hockey team an extra point in the ECAC Hockey standings after playing to a 4-4 tie with St. Lawrence University before 2,285 fans Saturday night in Appleton Arena.
Campbell saw the puck get past Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist, but he isn’t sure how he managed to score.
“I just came across and the move I wanted to do was kind of covered,” Campbell said. “I thought I had him back blocker-side. I don’t know what happened. It kind of fluttered and found a way through.”
Heading into the third period it did not look like Clarkson (13-7-6 overall, 8-2-4 conference) was going to end up celebrating in the end.
The Saints (6-13-5, 4-7-3) played inspired in front of their first big home crowd of the season and enjoyed a 4-2 lead.
But Clarkson has become known as a team that rallies late and Saturday night was their latest effort.
Last Saturday the Golden Knights trailed Harvard 3-2 heading into the third period and scored two goals in the final 6 minutes, 34 seconds of the game to pick up a 4-3 road victory.
On Dec. 4 the Golden Knights trailed 4-0 at home to Cornell and scored four goals in the final 5:17 to earn a 4-4 tie, then won the postgame shootout.
“We’re sticking to the process and we know it’s coming, so we just try not to get sidetracked and keep pushing through,” Campbell said. “That’s how we can get it.”
Clarkson’s latest comeback started with a long shot from defenseman Dustyn McFaul that clanked off the post and went in to cut the Saints lead to 4-3 at 7:05 of the third period.
“We got a couple bounces early that put us on our heels,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It was a back-and-forth game. I like the fact that we are resilient and have shown the ability to come back. Our guys have a lot of confidence that they are not out of games. It was a great shot by Dusty to get us that goal in the third.”
Anthony Callin tied the game for the Golden Knights with a goal at 11:46 of the third period.
“I saw a lane, (Noah Beck) made a good pass and I was able to finish it,” Callin said. “I think we just keep playing hard. We know a puck may not bounce our way but as long as we keep playing the right way it will come. It’s a good sign. As long as we can keep that through 60 minutes it will be good.”
The Saints had a chance to win the game late when Clarkson’s Lukas Kaelble was called for boarding with 2:14 left in the game. But the Saints just missed on a few chances during the power play.
“The frustrating thing is it was a two-goal lead in the third period and we don’t finish it off,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “When you lose that extra point in the shootout that’s tough in the league standing as well. It doesn’t feel like a tie, we were on the bad side of it, so it’s tough to deal with.”
Beck scored just 5:08 into the game to give Clarkson an early lead.
SLU responded with three straight goals on shots from Philippe Chapleau (5:44), David Jankowski (14:21) and Nicholas Trela (16:56) to build a 3-1 lead in the first period.
Beck scored another goal for Clarkson at 18:43 of the opening period to cut the lead to 4-2 but the Saints added a power-play goal from Cameron Buhl at 9:50 of the second period to take the 4-2 lead into the third.
“It’s extremely disappointing not to be able to close that out in regulation,” Jankowski said. “We struggled recently now in a couple games going into the third period with leads and not being able to hold them. We know what we have to work on and we’re going to get to it.”
n NOTES: Clarkson’s Jack Jacome set a school record Friday for career games played and in his 154th game Saturday, he scored his 100th career point, assisting on a first-period goal by Beck. ... In addition to scoring the winning goal in the shootout, Campbell blocked two shots to tie for the team lead. Jordan Steinmetz blocked four shots to lead the Saints but was injured in the second period blocking a shot by Callin. ... Saturday’s game was the 218th matchup between the rival schools and the first one to go to a shootout.
