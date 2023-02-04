PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alex Campbell scored three goals in the third period to help the Clarkson University men’s hockey team produce a 6-2 win over Brown in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium.
Clarkson (12-13-3 overall, 6-8-2 conference) snapped a three-game losing streak in a game it never trailed.
Ayrton Martino and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored in the first period to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.
Jordan Tonelli scored for the Bears (4-10-2, 8-13-2) late in the first period.
Mathieu Gosselin scored in the second period to put Clarkson up 3-1 and then Campbell scored three straight goals, including two power-play goals.
Gavin Puskar scored a late power-play goal for Brown.
Luke Pearson made 25 saves as Yale (4-15-4, 3-11-2) finished a weekend sweep by shutting out the Saints at Ingalls Rink in New Haven, Conn.
William Dineen scored in the first period for Yale.
Ian Caprentier and Niklas Allain scored in the second period and Kalen Szeto scored in the third.
SLU fell to 14-14 and 9-7.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.