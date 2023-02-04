Clarkson men knock off UMass

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alex Campbell scored three goals in the third period to help the Clarkson University men’s hockey team produce a 6-2 win over Brown in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium.

Clarkson (12-13-3 overall, 6-8-2 conference) snapped a three-game losing streak in a game it never trailed.

