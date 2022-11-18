POTSDAM — Alex Campbell scored on a wrist shot with 16.7 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Clarkson men’s hockey team a 2-1 victory over Arizona State University before 2,225 fans in a nonconference game Friday at Cheel Arena.

Clarkson (6-6 overall) will meet the Sun Devils again at 7 tonight. The Golden Knights have won four straight games and snapped a five-game winning streak by the Sun Devils (7-5).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

sportswriter

Have been with the WDT since the last week of December in 1993. Cover Clarkson and SLU men's and women's hockey, as well as other sports at those schools and SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton. Also cover Northern Athletic Conference high school sports

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.