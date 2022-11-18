POTSDAM — Alex Campbell scored on a wrist shot with 16.7 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Clarkson men’s hockey team a 2-1 victory over Arizona State University before 2,225 fans in a nonconference game Friday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (6-6 overall) will meet the Sun Devils again at 7 tonight. The Golden Knights have won four straight games and snapped a five-game winning streak by the Sun Devils (7-5).
“We just had a good regroup, puck possession, three-on-two going into the (zone),” Campbell said. “(Ayrton Martino) is a great playmaker so it got into his hands and he found me.”
Late in the game it was looking good for ASU when Clarkson’s Luke Mobley was called for hooking, giving the Sun Devils a power play with 4 minutes, 9 seconds remaining.
ASU’s best scoring chance during that power play came when Robert Mastrosimone took a shot near Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider that Haider stopped with his chest.
“They probably would like to have their first period back, coming with the travel and all that,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of ASU. “They settled in. Both teams had scoring chances and both goalies were good. It was intense. I thought it could have gone either way.”
Clarkson went on the power play early in the game at 4:19 of the first period, but the best scoring chance during that power play was a shorthanded breakaway from Ryan O’Reilly that Haider stopped with a pad save.
Clarkson’s best chance to score early came when Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup hit a post with 2:49 left in the opening period.
The Sun Devils nearly scored the first goal of the game at 3:45 of the second period when a shot hit something and went up in the air and landed behind Haider just in front of the goal line.
Clarkson defenseman Noah Beck was right there and cleared the puck out of danger.
“My first thought process was to whack at it,” Beck said. “We missed it a couple times but I finally got it. I was pretty confident. It landed right in front of me and I knew where it was.”
The Golden Knights scored the first goal of the game when Campbell, who was facing away from the net, redirected a shot from defenseman Jordan Power in for a goal at 7:59 of the second period.
“I saw (Campbell’s) stick there looking for a little tip and he’s obviously got the hot stick, so I wanted to just throw it there and let Alex do the work,” Power said.
Clarkson nearly took a 2-0 lead on a shorthanded breakaway from Brady Egan at 10:01 of the second period, but his shot went off the pads of ASU goalie TJ Semptimphelter.
The Sun Devils tied the game at 13:52 of the second period on a goal from Tim Lovell, who shot the puck from behind the circle.
“It’s a tough one,” ASU coach Greg Powers said. “You think you are going to (score) on the power play and get a win, and get a really nice road win. Credit to them. They found a way to get one in the end and get a win.”
