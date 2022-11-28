Header

Taylor

Veteran Hobart College men’s hockey coach and Canton native Mark Taylor is leading the No. 1 NCAA Division III team in the nation for the third straight week.

The USCHO.com poll ranked unbeaten Hobart as the No. 1 team in the land for the third week in a row Monday. The Statesmen (8-0) did not play last week during the Thanksgiving break but nonetheless won all 20 first-place votes for a second straight week.

