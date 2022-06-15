POTSDAM — Clarkson men’s hockey is reloading an already talented roster with an incoming class of eight players, including one possible third-round National Hockey League draft pick and several junior league all-stars.
The Golden Knights are adding six forwards and two defensemen.
“I think it’s a deep class,” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones. “We had a big class that graduated. I like the fact that (the recruits) can get up and down a sheet of ice and have high hockey IQs. We added some size to our lineup, too. I like the overall different pieces that we’ve added and am excited to get them synced in with the guys we have on campus.”
In addition to the recruiting class, Clarkson also will return seniors Anthony Callan and Chris Klack for fifth years.
Eight players graduated after this past season, which saw Clarkson produce a 21-10-6 record, and Jones tried to replace each with someone who plays the same position.
“Our culture is bringing good players in and developing,” Jones said. “Hopefully we can put the pieces together for another successful year.”
Here is a look at Clarkson’s new players:
ERIK BARGHOLTZ
A 21-year-old forward from Appleton, Wis., Bargholtz spent the last two seasons with the USHL’s Fargo Force.
Bargholtz, who is 6-foot-2, finished with 10 goals and 13 assists in 60 games last year and scored six goals and six assists in 30 games the previous season.
He spent the 2017-18 season at the famed Shattuck St. Mary’s Prep School in Minnesota.
BRANDON BUHR
A 6-foot-2 forward, Buhr is a 19-year-old from Burnaby, British Columbia.
Buhr has played the last two seasons with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Hockey League.
Last season he totaled 22 goals and 25 assists in 46 games and added eight goals and four assists in 10 playoff games.
His highest-scoring junior season came in 2019-20 with the West Van Academy Prep School, producing 33 goals and 38 assists in 34 games.
BRADY EGAN
A 20-year-old forward from Carp, Ontario, Egan, who is 5-10, played with the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the Central Canada Hockey League and the Bismark Bobcats of the North American Hockey League last season.
In 28 games with Pembroke he scored 23 goals and 20 assists, and in 28 games with Bismark he produced 13 goals and 13 assists.
Egan played with Pembroke from 2018 until midway through last season.
ELLIS RICKWOOD
A 19-year-old from Brantford, Ontario, Rickwood is a 6-1 forward who played for the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies the last two seasons.
Last year he finished with 21 goals and 59 assists in 50 games for Victoria, and he scored 30 points in 20 games the previous season.
“One of the big things (for choosing Clarkson) was coach Jones,” Rickwood said. “I felt like we connected and we were on the same page right away. He has a good reputation working with big centermen. That was one of the main attractions.”
Through a non-Clarkson contact Rickwood got to know former Golden Knight standout Josh Dunne.
“He was also a big centerman who got to play there and ended up signing (in the NHL) with Columbus,” Rickwood said. “I was able to talk to Josh through connections and it was nice having that insight from a guy who has been there and gone through it.”
Throughout his career Rickwood has been a pass-first center and it’s a role he enjoys.
“I’m a 200-foot player,” Rickwood said. “I can make plays and also score. I like to think of myself as a complete player you can rely on.”
Rickwood’s older sister, Emily, played four seasons for the University of New Hampshire women’s team.
TRISTAN SARSLAND
An 18-year-old defenseman from Wayzata, Minn., Sarsland is ranked No. 67 among North American skaters by the NHL Central Scouting Service.
That would project the 6-footer to be a possible third-round pick in the upcoming draft.
He played for three teams last year, competing in three games for Team SIT Financial Services, in the Upper Midwest High School Elite Hockey League, 28 games with Benilde-St. Margaret’s Prep School in Minnesota, and then eight games in the NAHL for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.
At Benilde-St. Margaret’s he totaled 12 goals and 21 assists.
JACOB SCHMIDT-SVESTRUP
Schmidt-Svejstrup is a 24-year-old forward from Denmark who transferred to Clarkson from Maine.
Schmidt-Svejstrup, who is 6-2, played four years for the Black Bears and scored 53 career points, including four goals and eight assists in 28 games last year.
“He’s a big body that can really shoot the puck,” Jones said. “He’s aggressive. He had a really good finish last year with the transition to a new (coaching) staff. He kind of fits a little bit of losing (Luke Santerno) out there. He’s the element of a big forward who plays with grit and can really shoot the puck.”
RYAN TAYLOR
A 6-foot-3 forward from St. Louis, Taylor played last season for the Bismark Bobcats of the NAHL.
The 21-year-old provided 12 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. He scored 19 goals and 22 assists the previous year in 48 games.
Taylor also played in 37 USHL games in the 2019-20 season with the Sioux City Musketeers and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
TREY TAYLOR
A 20-year old defenseman from Richmond, British Columbia, Taylor has used his 6-2 frame to excel for the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms.
Taylor also adds a scoring touch to his defensive play. He finished with 10 goals and 33 assists in 53 games last season.
“I like to take care of my own end, but also like to jump into play and help the forwards out and create offense,” Taylor said. “I like to support and pass a lot, block shots, be a good stick and be good off the rush.”
Jones also made an impression on Taylor during the recruiting process.
“He’s an honest guy,” Taylor said of Jones. “He won’t sit there and lie to you. He wants you to come in and earn your ice and work hard for what you get, which is something I’ve grown up doing. Working for things is important. He really cares about his players and I’m looking forward to playing under him.”
Taylor’s older brother, Ty, was a goalie at UNH from 2018-21.
