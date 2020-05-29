POTSDAM — The return of Madrid native and former Clarkson University men’s hockey player Matt Curley is just one of the highlights of the 2020-21 schedule that was released by Clarkson on Friday.
Curley, who played at Clarkson from 2003-07, will return to Cheel Arena on Oct. 16-17 as head coach of the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The teams will play a pair of nonconference games.
One of Curley’s assistant coaches is Canton native and SUNY Potsdam alum Mark Phalon.
Clarkson’s season begins with a home exhibition game against the University of Ottawa on Oct. 3.
The official beginning is a nonconference game at the University of Vermont on Oct. 10. The Alaska Anchorage series will be the home opening weekend.
Clarkson’s nonconference schedule includes a road trip to Holy Cross and Providence on Oct. 23-24 and a pair of home games with Michigan Tech on Oct. 30-31.
The Golden Knights will travel to play Arizona State on Nov. 13-14 and will play a nonconference game at St. Lawrence University on Dec. 11. The nonconference schedule ends on Dec. 28-29 when Clarkson travels to Milwaukee to play in the Holiday Face-Off. Wisconsin, Arizona State and UConn are also in the tournament, but the matchups have not been set yet.
The ECAC Hockey portion of the season begins on Nov. 6-7 with a road trip to play Rensselaer and Union.
Clarkson’s conference home opening weekend will be Nov. 20-21 against Brown and Yale, and the Golden Knights travel the following weekend to play Princeton and Quinnipiac.
Clarkson returns from Christmas break to host Colgate and Cornell on Jan. 8-9. The following weekend the team travels to play Harvard and Dartmouth.
The Golden Knights host Quinnipiac and Princeton on Jan. 22-23 and the following weekend will be the rivalry games with SLU, with Clarkson going to Appleton Arena on Jan. 29 and hosting the Saints on Jan. 30.
Clarkson goes to Yale and Brown on Feb. 5-6 then hosts Union and RPI on Feb. 12-13.
The Golden Knights go to Cornell and Colgate on Feb. 19-20 and end the regular season with home games against Dartmouth and Harvard on Feb. 26-27.
2020-21 Clarkson Men’s Hockey Schedule
(Home games in CAPS)
Oct. 3 OTTAWA (exhibition) 7 p.m.
Oct. 10 Vermont 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 ALASKA ANCHORAGE 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 ALASKA ANCHORAGE 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 Holy Cross 7 p.m.
Oct. 24 Providence 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 MICHIGAN TECH 7 p.m.
Oct. 31 MICHIGAN TECH 7 p.m.
*Nov. 6 Rensselaer 7 p.m.
*Nov. 7 Union 7 p.m.
Nov. 13 Arizona State TBA
Nov. 14 Arizona State TBA
*Nov. 20 BROWN 7 p.m.
*Nov. 21 YALE 7 p.m.
*Dec. 4 Princeton 7 p.m.
*Dec. 5 Quinnipiac 7 p.m.
Dec. 11 St. Lawrence 7 p.m.
-Dec. 28 Holiday Face Off TBA
-Dec. 29 Holiday Face Off TBA
*Jan. 8 COLGATE 7 p.m.
*Jan. 9 CORNELL 7 p.m.
*Jan. 15 Harvard 7 p.m.
*Jan. 16 Dartmouth 7 p.m.
*Jan. 22 QUINNIPIAC 7 p.m.
*Jan. 23 PRINCETON 7 p.m.
*Jan. 29 St. Lawrence 7 p.m.
*Jan. 30 ST. LAWRENCE 7 p.m.
*Feb. 5 Yale 7 p.m.
*Feb. 6 Brown 7 p.m.
*Feb. 12 UNION 7 p.m.
*Feb. 13 RENSSELAER 7 p.m.
*Feb. 19 Cornell 7 p.m.
*Feb. 20 Colgate 7 p.m.
*Feb. 26 DARTMOUTH 7 p.m.
*Feb. 27 HARVARD 7 p.m.
*ECAC Hockey game
-at Milwaukee (Wisconsin, Arizona State, UConn)
