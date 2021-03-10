POTSDAM — Almost exactly a year to the day that last season ended ,the Clarkson University men’s hockey team announced Wednesday night that their season is over, likely due to COVID-19, though the school gave no official reason on its athletic web site.
Last year on March 12 ECAC Hockey announced that the men’s tournament was over at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The league quarterfinals were about to begin at the time.
There is still an ECAC Hockey Tournament scheduled for this season, but now it will take place without the Golden Knights.
Clarkson, which ends the season with an 11-7-4 record, was going to be the No. 2 seed in the four-team event and host No. 3 St. Lawrence University in a semifinal while top-seeded Quinnipiac hosted No. 4 Colgate.
Now the Saints (4-8-3) will host Colgate in a semifinal on March 19 and the winner will travel to play Quinnipiac in the championship game two days later.
Ending the season early means that Clarkson will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season. There was no NCAA Tournament last year, but Clarkson would have qualified had it occurred.
