LAKE PLACID — By early Saturday morning most of the Clarkson University men’s hockey team was already back on campus in Potsdam, adjusting to the end of the season and, for the seniors, preparing for the start of professional hockey careers.
Many of the seniors will be signing pro contracts over the next few weeks, but some may opt to stay for a fifth year, which the NCAA granted due to COVID-19.
There is no chance for Clarkson (21-10-6 overall) to make the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced today.
Unlike NCAA basketball, where a committee selects the field, the men’s hockey tournament of 16 teams is based on automatic bids for conference champions and the PairWise rankings, which compare teams by record against common opponents, head-to-head competition and the ratings percentage index.
Clarkson is No. 16 in the PairWise Rankings and there is no scenario based on Saturday’s other games that would move the Golden Knights up a spot.
The Atlantic Hockey champion, which was decided Saturday night, bumped Clarkson out of the tournament by clinching a berth with the win.
“I think team is worthy to play (in the NCAA Tournament),” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s unfortunate the way things shake out, the numbers. I think its an extremely good team that warrants to continue to play. The way it shakes this year it’s disappointing. You have some good guys in that locker room there and the last three years we’ve had some really good teams, that seasons have been shut down.
“For us to get to (Lake Placid) this year, I felt good for our seniors, that they got that opportunity. We were nipping at the heels of three in a row there right to the last weekends of the season for regular-season titles. Two of the seasons got cut short and this one here doesn’t end the way you want it. There is finality to it, it is tough. You have to look those guys in the eyes and some of them will move on and they put a lot of effort into our daily grind. It was an easy group to coach, that’s for sure.”
A GREAT CULTURE
One of the first things Jones talked about in Friday’s postgame press conference was how pleasant it has been for him and the coaching staff to work with this year’s team, crediting graduate student co-captains Jack Jacome and Zach Tsekos for leading the team and dealing with problems on their own if they came up.
“We have a tremendous group of leaders on our team (including assistant captains Anthony Callin, Chris Klack and Dustyn McFaul),” Jones said. “They made my job really easy. It’s a group that came to the rink to work hard every day. Their relationships were phenomenal. It’s been a tough couple years on everybody and we just know that. I’m proud of the culture we have, in terms of the character of the players we have. They enjoy coming to the rink. They certainly enjoy the process. That makes my job easy. They’ve stayed the course. We have expectations every year and we think our program is in a good place. They come through the door with those expectations as well now, an expectation to win. It’s just a matter of setting the foundation down.”
Friday’s loss was hardest on players like Tsekos, who don’t get another chance to win an ECAC Hockey championship.
The graduate student also spoke at the press conference Friday and humbly deflected some of the praise Jones had offered to him and the other leaders of the team.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better experience (at Clarkson),” said Tsekos, who transferred from Sacred Heart prior to the 2018-19 season. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team to come to, a better culture. Hockey aside, I enjoyed the last four years of my life here. Credit to the staff and the guys in the locker room for creating that environment. I’ll cherish those four years for life.
“I know Casey gives us a lot of credit, but all 28 guys in that locker room make it really easy. We don’t have to do a lot of baby-sitting. We have young guys in there but we kind of just put our best foot forward and they follow in our footsteps, but we don’t have to do a whole lot to get them to come along with us. I think it’s just really easy when you have a group of 28 guys like that who are willing to do the right thing every day.”
