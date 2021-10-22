POTSDAM — Once again the Clarkson University men’s hockey team produced a big first period.
This time the Golden Knights kept going and never let Alaska Fairbanks get close, beating the Nanooks, 5-1, in a nonconference game before 2,396 Friday night at Cheel Arena.
In the home opener on Tuesday the Golden Knights scored three quick goals, then had to rally to come back from a 4-3 deficit to produce a tie.
Clarkson scored all five of its goals Friday with a man advantage and are now converting at a 25.9 percent rate after struggling through an 0-for-20 streak heading into the week. The Golden Knights (2-1-1 overall) scored two power-play goals Tuesday.
Heading into this week Clarkson (2-1-1 overall) had been struggling on power plays. Adding the exhibition game against St. Lawrence University, Clarkson was 0-for-20.
“I think our special teams were good tonight,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “There were a lot of penalties. It was hard to keep the bench active. We were way more physical than we have been. We are trying to get new guys in new (power play) spots. They were effective tonight.”
Anthony Romano started the power-play outburst with a goal at 6 minutes, 33 seconds of the opening period. His goal was set up by a great pass from Ayrton Martino.
“We feed well off each other off the pass, most of our players,” Romano said. “We kind of just stuck to our plan and didn’t get away like we did the other night. I think the confidence is up, execution, we knew what we needed to do.”
Martino set up another goal less than four minutes later when he got a pass to Alex Campbell to make it 2-0 at 10:09. Lukas Kaelble also assisted.
“It’s an honor to play with both those players, Zach Tsekos and Anthony Romano,” Martino said of his linemates. “It took us a couple games to get going, but I thought tonight we were really good on the power play in the first period. We created some momentum for the boys and we carried it through for the game and got (the win), which was massive. It doesn’t matter who gets the points or gets the goals, but at the end of the night, (a win) is what matters. We got that done tonight.”
Zach Tsekos made it 3-0 when he scored off passes from Kaelble and Alex Campbell at 16:43 and the opening period ended with a goal from Kaelble with two seconds remaining. Romano and Martino assisted on that goal, giving Martino three assists in the opening period.
Luke Santerno, a graduate student transfer from Bentley, scored his first goal with Clarkson at 13:47 of the second period to make it 5-0, with Mobley and Ryan Richardson assisting.
Alaska broke through with a power-play goal from Jakob Breault at 10:46 of the third period.
The Nanooks’ power-play goal was just the second one Clarkson has allowed this season in 24 kills. The defense has also allowed just 21.8 shots so far this season.
“I thought we worked hard tonight and we communicated a lot,” defenseman Michael Underwood said. “We knew coming in this weekend that they were going to be a hard team to play against. They finish their hits and they come after you on the forecheck.”
The teams will play for the fourth time this season at 7 tonight.
n NOTES: Former Clarkson and St. Lawrence University coach Mark Morris attended Friday’s game with his Northwood Prep team. He was given a loud ovation when introduced to the crowd during the first period. ... Tsekos and Jordan Power each blocked three shots. ... Colin Doyle went 14-5 on faceoffs for Alaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.