POTSDAM — Clarkson University men’s hockey coach Casey Jones addressed Friday the news this week that the university ended his team’s season after the men’s and women’s hockey teams gathered together recently, violating the school’s COVID-19 policies.
“They are disappointed for a lot of things,” Jones said of his team. “They are disappointed for letting people down, disappointed for not being able to finish the season. The program will take accountability and accept ownership of it. We’ll use it to make us better and we apologize to the people that spent a lot of time making it work for us. They guys feel sorry and apologetic for letting people down. It’s tough.”
It marked a second straight year in which Clarkson’s season ended unexpectedly. Last year the team prepared to go to Lake Placid for the ECAC Hockey semifinals when the COVID-19 outbreak caused the season to end.
This year, the Golden Knights were planning to host St. Lawrence in an ECAC Hockey semifinal this coming Thursday before the college called off the season. Clarkson had been waiting since Feb. 28 to play another game as its games against St. Lawrence on March 5, 6, 10 and 12 were scrapped when SLU went on a COVID-19 pause.
“We’re extremely disappointed at the timing,” Jones said. “It’s difficult with the amount of effort that was put in by Clarkson for us to have a season.”
Earlier this week Jones had praised his team for doing such a good job of following the strict COVID-19 rules set in place by the school. He pointed out that the team has been on campus since Aug. 1 and none of them have been able to go home and visit their own families since that date.
“They had a lot of commitment,” Jones said. “We felt we were in a really good spot as a team. We own the decision by our guys. It’s a tough one. I love our team, but life lessons sometimes are difficult and this is certainly a life lesson. (They) let their guard down for a second. We had time on our hands there all of a sudden with (two) extra off-weekends. Our guys knew what the Clarkson commitment was. I knew they felt it was (just) the two teams and it was restricted to that. They worked so hard. Maybe, between the two teams, we had one (COVID-19) case since August 1.”
Clarkson had not encountered many COVID-19 obstacles until last month when the campus went on red alert, resulting in the team going into quarantine for two weeks, even though no players tested positive. Clarkson then played in just two games against Colgate before SLU paused, which gave Clarkson the weekends of March 6-7 and 12-13 off.
“A lot of things we dealt with this year, I’ve never dealt with before,” Jones said. “It was gruelling mentally for the kids, just like it is for a lot of people right now. It’s tough. That’s probably the most disappointing aspect is they didn’t allow themselves to finish that, with the amount of commitment that went into it.
“I can’t emphasize enough how appreciative we were of our administration, athletically and university-wide, to provide our athletes and our program an opportunity to compete. We were very fortunate. Some of my best friends in the business didn’t get a chance with their team to do that. I thought we developed a lot as a team as the season went on. It meant a lot to be playing games and getting valuable experience. You learn a lot of new things because it was so difficult to play the same teams so much. It became a chess match and it was tough sledding. I think, long-term, you’ll reap a lot of benefits from that.”
