ITHACA — The final weekend of the regular season turned out to be the worst weekend of the season for the Clarkson men’s hockey team, which fell 5-1 to top-ranked Cornell before 4,267 fans Saturday night at Lynah Rink.
Clarkson (23-8-3 overall, 16-5-1 ECAC Hockey), went without a win for the first time in a weekend all season, after tying Colgate 1-1 on Friday night.
The Golden Knights fell only one spot in the Pairwise Rankings, to No. 9, and finished second in the conference standings. Clarkson has a bye next weekend and will host an opponent to be determined in a best-of-three quarterfinal series the following weekend.
The game started well for Clarkson as Adam Tisdale scored a power-play goal just 5 minutes, 25 seconds into the opening period.
Cornell (23-2-4, 18-2-2) responded with a power-play goal from Ben Berard at 8:39 and then took the lead for good on another power-play goal, this one from Tristan Mullin at 14:44 of the opening period.
Neither team scored again until Berard produced a goal at 8:05 of the third period. Michael Regush made it 4-1 at 16:01 of the period and Berard picked up a hat trick with another power-play goal with 9.4 seconds remaining.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, COLGATE 2
The Saints (4-25-5, 2-18-2) picked up a tie in the final game of the regular season when Bo Hanson scored an extra-attacker goal at 16:36 of the third period in an ECAC Hockey game against the Raiders at the Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton.
SLU will travel to play Harvard in a best-of-three, first-round series this weekend.
Arnaud Vachon scored first for Colgate (10-16-8, 8-9-5) at 10:55 of the first period and Ashton Fry tied the game for the Saints at 16:05.
Jared Cockrell gave Colgate a lead with a power-play goal at 8:30.
The Saints outshot Colgate 4-1 in the scoreless overtime period.
