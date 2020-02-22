POTSDAM — One night after one of its worst defensive performances of the season the Clarkson University men’s hockey team got back on course for a possible ECAC Hockey regular-season championship with 4-0 shutout of Dartmouth before 2,946 fans on senior night Saturday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (23-7-2 overall, 16-4 ECAC) will win the title if it sweeps Colgate and Cornell in road games this weekend.
Senior goalie Frank Marotte, who was pulled for the first time all season Friday, responded with 27 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.
“I think it was a good wake-up call (Friday),” Marotte said. “We had been kind of scrambling the last couple games. I think we needed that and we showed that. Today we came strong. We put pucks on net and good things happen. It was a good game for us. The guys are so confident in front of me and they make my job a lot easier.”
Neither team scored in the first period but the Big Green controlled play, outshooting Clarkson 12-7.
The Golden Knights recorded just one shot on goal in the first 11:29 of the game.
Dartmouth (12-11-4, 9-9-2) produced a good chance to score at 5:50 when Drew O’Connor and Matt Baker skated in on a two-on-one breakaway. Baker got a shot off close to Marotte but the puck went off Marotte’s chest pad.
Clarkson’s best scoring chance in the opening period came on a close shot from Anthony Romano at 16:14.
Clarkson took control of the game in the second period, outshooting the Big Green 19-5 and scoring the first goal of the game at 4:17.
“They responded with tremendous pride here tonight, and that speaks volumes,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It can go either way (on senior night). Sometimes they get caught up in the emotions of it, and they are a little flat. I thought this group, I think last night had a lot to do with it, they wanted a better senior weekend. They’ve got a lot of parents and friends here this weekend.”
Haralds Egle connected on the goal, tapping in a pass from Devin Brosseau, who won a faceoff and then skated to the crease before sending the puck to Egle at the other end.
“It’s huge,” Egle said of scoring a goal in his last regular-season game at Cheel Arena. “It was a lot of fun tonight. It was exciting times. It’s been phenomenal (at Cheel). It’s been the turning point of my career, these four years. I couldn’t be more grateful to be where I am at right now.”
Romano nearly gave Clarkson a 2-0 lead on a rebound attempt of his own shot at 5:33.
Brosseau was called for cross checking at the end of the second period but Dartmouth’s power play ended quickly when Will Graber was called for interference after a hit to the head of Clarkson’s Josh Dunne.
Clarkson’s second goal came 3:24 into the final period when Jamie Collins sent a pass from the goal line to defenseman Brian Hurley, who beat Dartmouth’s Adrian Clark with a shot from the middle of the circle.
“It was a huge game, definitely a bounce-back game as well,” Hurley said. “It was definitely a good win to cap off the regular season for us here at home. It was a really good bounce-back game for (Marotte) as well.”
Zach Tsekos extended Clarkson’s lead to 2-0 with a goal at 13:39 of the third period and Egle added an empty-net goal at 18:06 to end the scoring.
ST. LAWRENCE 6, HARVARD 3
The Saints (4-24-4, 2-17-1) produced their biggest scoring output of the season and held off a third-period rally by Harvard to win their only home game of the season in the finale at Appleton Arena.
It was the first win for SLU since a 3-2 overtime victory over Union in Schenectady on Nov. 9.
SLU outshot the Crimson 37-30 and scored two goals in the first period and two goals in the second to build a 4-0 lead heading into the final period.
Andrew McIntyre scored just 58 seconds into the game and David Jankowski added a goal at 18:09 for SLU in the opening period.
Jacob Nielsen made it 3-0 at 11:48 of the second period and Madrid native Kaden Pickering extended the lead to 4-0 at 15:39.
Harvard (12-9-6, 10-5-5) scored its first goal on a power-play shot from John Farinacci at 5:04 of the third period. Ryan Garvey answered for the Saints at 6:47.
The Crimson then scored two straight goals on a shot from Henry Bowlby at 9:40 and a shorthanded goal from Ryan Siedem at 14:06. Aleksi Peltonen scored an empty-net goal with six seconds left for the Saints.
