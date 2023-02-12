POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team moved past Princeton into sixth place in the ECAC Hockey standings after defeating the Tigers, 4-1, in a conference game Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (13-14-3 overall, 7-9-2 conference) played in front of several alumni during its annual Cold Out/Gold Out weekend.
“We came ready to play,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought in the first period we were really good and I liked our energy. I thought we had a little bit of lapse in the second period, but we came out in the third and took control of the game.
“It’s the Hall of Fame weekend for us and it was a long day for me. I got a chance to listen to nine phenomenal stories from people who got into the Hall of Fame. It was nice to get a win for the alumni who came back on campus.”
The Golden Knights struck for two goals in the first period.
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored off a pass from Ayrton Martino at 4 minutes, 37 seconds and Mathieu Gosselin scored an unassisted goal at 16:27.
The Tigers (11-14, 7-11) cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal from Noah de la Durantaye at 8:40 of the second period.
Clarkson regained a two-goal lead when captain Anthony Callin scored at 7:36 of the third period, with Schmidt-Svejstrup and Martino setting up the goal with quick passes.
“The team played hard,” Callin said. “It was a big game for the standings, too. The guys were able to put together a full game. You don’t want to be too consumed with the standings, but when it comes down to the end of the year you have to take a look before each game. We are in playoff mode right now.”
The last goal of the game came while the Tigers were on the power play and playing with an empty net.
Kaelan Taylor, a junior defenseman from Oceanside, Calif., which is near San Diego, sent a shot from his own zone into the empty net during the penalty kill for his first career goal. His goal came at 17:41.
The last time Taylor scored a goal anywhere came in the 2018-19 season when he played for Dubuque of the USHL.
“It was great,” Taylor said. “I’m just really glad we got the win. Luckily we were on the kill. It was huge for us. Every game matters at this point. We want to get some momentum.
“I think we were solid (on defense). We didn’t give up too many grade-A scoring chances. We have a lot of things to work on but we were playing hard and won our battles.”
QUINNIPIAC 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The first-place Bobcats scored two goals in the first 4:10 and went on to shut out St. Lawrence University (15-15, 10-8) in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
The Saints fell into a tie with Colgate for fourth place, the last home-ice playoff spot. Colgate tied Cornell 4-4 and won a shootout.
The Saints play at Colgate at 7 p.m. Friday.
Yaniv Perets made 18 saves for Quinnipiac (24-3-3, 16-2).
Collin Graf scored two goals for the Bobcats. Christopher Fillion, Anthony Cipollone and Jayden Lee also scored goals.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.