POTSDAM — Anthony Romano scored two goals to lead the No. 6 Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 5-1 win over No. 11 Brown in an ECAC Hockey first-round game before 2,527 at Cheel Arena on Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Knights (16-15-4) advance to a best-of-three quarterfinal series at No. 3 Cornell starting Friday. Clarkson went 2-0 against the Big Red during the regular season.
The ECAC Hockey playoff format changed this season. The first round used to be best-of-three. Clarkson was determined to start Saturday’s game strong and that’s exactly what it did.
“Ending someone’s season is difficult,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought we were a little bit flat to start the second (period), but I really liked our first period. We set a tone for the playoffs, having some intensity and coming out. At this time of year you need some timely goals. You don’t want to get behind. We talked about playing with the lead.”
Ayrton Martino produced a breakaway opportunity 3 minutes, 43 seconds into the game but couldn’t get a shot off.
Defenseman Noah Beck then scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson with a high shot at 6:51 of the opening period, with Alex Campbell and Jordan Power assisting.
“I was pretty excited,” Beck said. “I feel like it got the boys going in the right direction and some momentum for the guys. We did a good job tonight of executing our game plan and getting to the dirty areas like (Jones) talked about. It meant everything, setting the tone, making them match our speed rather than playing catch up with them.”
Clarkson, which outshot the Bears 15-8 in the opening period, saw another good scoring chance come from Mathieu Gosselin, who was close to the net, but Brown goalie Mathieu Caron made a leg save.
Romano’s first goal came at 5:31 of the second period and gave Clarkson a 2-0 lead. He deked past a Brown defender and beat Caron with another high shot, stick side. Anthony Callin and Dustyn McFaul assisted.
The Bears (9-18-3) started strong for the third period, cutting into Clarkson’s lead with a goal from Jordan Tonelli just 21 seconds in.
Brown continued to pressure the puck in Clarkson’s zone for the next few minutes.
“You play the whole year to try and be at home (for playoffs),” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “It’s always hard on the road. (Clarkson) is a really good defensive team when they are on. I thought we gave ourselves a chance in the third.”
But Romano again came through for the Golden Knights scoring on another quick wrist shot from deep in the circle at 4:34 of the third period to give Clarkson a two-goal lead again. Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup picked up an assist.
“We had to get some good shifts down low and we had some good shifts prior to that goal and we were kind of shifting the momentum,” Romano said. “I kind of got a good shot off and luckily it went in. Most of our goals today were high blocker so we kind of kept shooting there.”
The Golden Knights added two goals in the final 39 seconds of the game.
Ryan Richardson scored into an empty net with 38.6 seconds left and then Luke Mobley scored a power-play goal with 12.4 seconds left.
Gosselin assisted on Richardson’s goal and Martino and McFaul assisted on Mobley’s, his first of the season.
