POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team plays in Central New York tonight just two wins away from the school’s first ECAC Hockey regular-season title in 12 years.
Clarkson last won the Cleary Cup, which goes to the regular-season champion, in 2008.
Clarkson (23-7-2 overall, 16-4-0 conference) enters the weekend two points behind first-place Cornell (21-2-4, 16-2-2), which is the top-ranked team in the national polls.
The Golden Knights face Colgate (10-16-6, 8-9-3) at 7 tonight in Hamilton, while St. Lawrence University (4-24-4, 2-17-1) faces the Big Red at 7 p.m. in Ithaca.
Clarkson and SLU swap opponents for 7 p.m. games Saturday.
Should Clarkson win both games it would claim the top seed in the league tournament because after head-to-head results, the next tie-breaker is most wins.
Clarkson and Cornell both have 16 wins, but Clarkson would finish with 18 to Cornell’s 17 if it beats the Big Red on Saturday and each team wins tonight.
“We have to take care of Friday first, obviously,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “Colgate is a team that gives us trouble all the time. We are going down at their rink and they have a lot at stake, too, with positioning in the league. With the opportunity, obviously it’s exciting. It’s nice to be competing still at the end with a lot of meaningful games.”
Clarkson’s veterans have already won an ECAC Hockey Tournament championship, beating Cornell 3-2 in overtime last season in Lake Placid.
“It’s what you want every year, you want a chance to hang a banner any way you can,” Clarkson senior defenseman Shane Kuzmeski said. “I think it would be awesome, but I don’t think it’s the end-all, be-all. We have bigger goals in mind. It would obviously be awesome to kind of throw that into the accomplishments.”
Clarkson has positioned itself well no matter what happens this weekend. The Golden Knights can finish no worse than second place. They have a first-round bye in the conference playoffs and will host a quarterfinal series in two weeks for the right to return to Lake Placid for a third straight year. Clarkson also appears to be destined for the NCAA Tournament.
It’s also possible that the Golden Knights may not have to leave New York for the rest of the season, at least until the Frozen Four, which is in Detroit.
One of the NCAA regionals is in Albany and Clarkson could potentially play there.
“We’d be lying if we weren’t thinking about that,” junior forward Jack Jacome said. “Obviously, we have other things to take care of right now. We have to focus on winning and playing well and things should work out.”
KEEPING THE TRAINERS BUSY
The fact that the Clarkson women’s team finished in third place and is hosting a quarterfinal series against Colgate starting tonight is impressive considering the Golden Knights played last weekend without players who have scored a combined 495 career points.
Clarkson has endured injury issues right from the start as Boston College transfer Caitrin Lonergan, who has 147 career points, was injured in the opening game against Syracuse and won’t return until next fall.
Graduate student Rhyen McGill, who missed all of last season with an injury, played in just 11 games this season before a season-ending injury.
Also missing last weekend was senior Michaela Pejzlova (164 points) and senior Kayla Friesen, a transfer from St. Cloud State who has scored 80 career points, including 30 this season.
A big reason Clarkson is still in contention to make the NCAA Tournament for an eighth straight year has been the dominant performance of junior Elizabeth Giguere, who scored four goals in one game against Harvard last weekend and leads the nation with 35 goals in 34 games. She has scored 63 points so far this season and is just six shy of tying her former linemate Loren Gabel for the school record of 213.
“It’s hard,” Giguere said recently of the injury situation. “In practice we don’t have a lot of bodies so we have to be smart about it and during games, too. You get tired. We’ve been doing a good job to play it simple and try to keep our energy.”
HARMON MAKES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Former Clarkson captain Savannah Harmon, a defenseman, was named to the U.S. roster for the upcoming women’s hockey World Championship, which is the first time Harmon, a native of Downers Grove, Ill., has made a U.S. roster for anything other than the rivalry series.
Harmon scored her first career goal for the U.S. in the most recent rivalry series and has played in five of those games over the past two years.
She was captain or co-captain on Clarkson’s 2017 and 2018 national title squads and finished her Clarkson career with 113 points in 160 career games.
The World Championship event will take place from March 31 to April 10 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Truro, Nova Scotia. The U.S. has won five straight World titles.
