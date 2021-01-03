POTSDAM — Clarkson finds itself in a first-place tie with St. Lawrence University after a 2-0 shootout loss to Colgate after skating to a 1-1 tie in a men’s ECAC Hockey game Sunday night at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights (6-3-1 overall, 1-0-1 conference) picked up one point in the game, which is officially a tie, leaving them with four points after the opening weekend of the conference season.
SLU also picked up four points in the same manner, losing in a shootout in their opener and winning 4-2 on Sunday, to earn three points against Quinnipiac.
The Raiders (1-2-2, 0-1-1) scored on both of their shots in the three-player shootout, with Matt Verboon scoring the first goal and Alex Young scoring on a deke in the second shot. Clarkson missed its two shots on attempts from Alex Campbell and Anthony Romano.
“It was one of the better games we’ve played,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of his squad. “We didn’t capitalize on the power play tonight and we had chances we didn’t capitalize on. They hung around, but I liked us overall. We made a mistake and they took advantage of it in the third (period), giving up the middle on a little bit of a break-in. We missed an assignment and, boom, it’s in our net. Over the course of the season there will be some games you win you didn’t deserve. (Colgate) probably deserved a better fate (Friday), but our goaltending was good and our special teams was good, getting us a win.”
Clarkson has won both of its games against Colgate in Hamilton, including a nonconference contest to start the season, but has now gone 0-1-1 against the Raiders in Cheel Arena, losing a nonconference overtime game last month.
Playing without any fans in attendance, home or away, has altered a bit of the home-ice advantage, though home teams still get the final line change.
“We will get to know each other really well,” Jones said of the four-team ECAC Hockey league. “You will know if you like matchups. It’s mentally challenging for the guys. They’ve got to stay motivated and they’ve got to find ways to stay up and get excited. That’s just the way it’s going to be. If you are in a little bit of a lull, there’s no one who will put you out of it, besides yourself.”
The Golden Knights had a chance to take a 2-0 lead at 8:08 of the second period when Zach Tsekos went on a shorthanded breakaway, but Raiders goalie Andrew Farrier stopped him.
Clarkson had another good chance at 7:01 of the third when Nick Campoli set up Jamie Collins with a shot just outside of the crease, but Farrier came up with another big stop.
Colgate finally got a tying goal at 9:54 of the third period on the first career goal from defenseman Nick Anderson, who scored on a rebound of a shot from Jeff Stewart.
(0) comments
