POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team came up a little bit short Saturday night, falling 3-2 to second-place Harvard before 2,566 fans in an ECAC Hockey game at Cheel Arena.
But Clarkson coach Casey Jones likes the way his team has been playing in the second half of the season and now the No. 6 Golden Knights (15-15-4 overall, 9-10-3 conference) will prepare for an ECAC Hockey first-round, single-elimination game against No. 11 Brown at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena.
“I thought we’ve had a good stretch of hockey here and I liked our team tonight,” Jones said. “The seniors got to get that (win) tonight. I liked our process tonight. I’ve liked our team for most of the second half. You look at the losses, Yale is a good team in the second half. We have some depth back now. The majority of the second half it’s been one of those situations where I’ve liked us. It’s just been trying to find ways to win hockey games.”
Clarkson struck early against the Crimson with a goal from Mathieu Gosselin at 1 minute, 57 seconds of the first period. Gosselin, and the rest of the senior class, were playing their final regular-season home game.
Jordan Power and Alex Campbell picked up assists on the play.
“We had friends here, I don’t think I got too distracted from it, but it was nice to be able to spend one of our last home games with them,” Gosselin said. “I think we played one of our better games this year. We didn’t give up much. Obviously, we didn’t score as many goals as we needed. But you can’t really get mad at that. I think we played good overall.”
Harvard (21-6-2, 18-4-0) answered with a goal from Jon Farinacci at 3:40 of the opening period and then took a lead when Ryan Drkulec scored at 4:41.
The Golden Knights tied the game 2-2 at 1:41 of the second period when Anthony Romano scored a few seconds after a power play, with Noah Beck and Aryton Martino assisting.
“I like the way we are playing going into the playoffs,” Romano said. “I’m confident in this group and confident in our abilities. I think we have a long road ahead of us.”
Harvard’s game-winner came just before the second-period buzzer when Ian Moore scored at 19:59.4.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, DARTMOUTH 0
The Saints clinched fourth place in ECAC Hockey, a first-round bye in the playoffs and a home quarterfinal series in two weeks with a win over the Big Green (5-23-1, 4-17-1) before 1,484 fans at Appleton Arena.
Colgate, which was tied with SLU in the standings before Saturday, tied Brown and won in a shootout so it finished one point behind the Saints (17-17, 12-10).
Tucker McIntosh scored the first goal for SLU at 2:06 of the third period.
Aleksi Peltonen scored a shorthanded goal at 8:17 and Emil Zetterquist made 19 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.
