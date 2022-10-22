POTSDAM — A crowd of 3,003 celebrated through much of the game Saturday as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team produced their first win of the season, beating Mercyhurst 5-1 in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena.
After scoring just eight goals in four losses, Clarkson’s offense broke free Saturday, scoring two goals in the first period and three more in the second period.
“We’ve been a little bit of a product of ourselves,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “Tonight I thought we had a little bit more intensity, little bit more of a shooting mentality. I thought we attacked. It’s been a process here. We’ve adopted a few new things. I thought tonight we had some flow and some tempo to our game.”
The win helped Clarkson (1-4 overall) split the two-game series with Mercyhurst. The Lakers won Friday’s game 2-1 on an overtime goal from Gueorgui Feduolov to give Clarkson its first 0-4 start since the 2012-13 season.
Clarkson fans didn’t have to wait long to make noise Saturday as Ryan Richardson scored on a shot that hit the goalpost before it went in at 3 minutes, 33 seconds of the first period. Ryan Taylor assisted on the goal.
“I just tried to get to the net and shoot at the last second,” Richardson said. “I skated by the net and I saw it was in. I think it was huge to get one, then get a second and build some confidence. We know we can put the puck in the back of the net. We played harder. We played the right way. We were physical and we played fast.”
Mercyhurst responded with a goal at 7:20 of the first on a shot from Joseph Maziarz to tie the game 1-1.
But Clarkson answered that goal on a shot from Taylor at 11:11 of the opening period, with Tristan Sarsland and Richardson assisting, to take the lead for good.
“We had a nice breakout, (Sarsland) kicked it out to me and I had an open lane, luckily it went in,” Taylor said. “It feels good and it gives us a little more comfort playing the rest of the games. It’s good to get the first win. I see (talent) every day in practice. It was only a matter of time before we get going.”
Alex Campbell made it 3-1 for Clarkson with a goal 9:13 into the second period, with Trey Taylor and Ellis Rickwood picking up assists.
Anthony Callin, Clarkson’s captain, made it 4-1 with an impressive play, deking past a Laker defender and then faking out Mercyhurst goalie Owen Say with a shot at 16:58 of the second period.
“It was kind of a lucky bounce,” Callin said. “I took a shot and it hit (Say’s) shin pad and came back to me. We’ve been working hard and it hasn’t gone our way. We are sticking to the process. You can’t get too high or too low, just show back up to practice and work hard.”
Clarkson’s final goal came from Mathieu Gosselin at 18:50 of the second period with Ayrton Martino assisting.
Clarkson sophomore defenseman Caden Lewandowski, who redshirted his freshman season, got to play in his first game, blocked a shot and finished with a plus-one rating. Lewandowski is the stepson of former Clarkson forward Trevor Edwards.
“It was good for him,” Jones said. “We are trying to get messages to some of our older guys that they’ve got to carry this initially. I thought he kept it simple. The guys were cheering for him. He’s a good teammate. He sat out whole year and practiced last year, so the guys were happy to get him in the lineup tonight.”
Mercyhurst (1-7) did enjoy its first win of the season Friday and it was also a homecoming of sorts for Lakers coach Rick Gotkin, who played at SUNY Canton and coached the Kangaroos in the 1984-85 season, when the program was a two-year school and known as the Northmen.
“I love the north country,” Gotkin said. “It’s like anywhere, it’s the people. These people up here are salt-of-the-earth, great people. I’m amazed how much Canton and Potsdam has grown, Walmarts and Aldi’s. It’s changed a lot in the 35 or 40 years since I’ve been here. Canton and Potsdam is an absolutely great area.”
For video interviews on the game, go to http://wdt.me/Clarkson-Mercyhurst
