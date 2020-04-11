POTSDAM — Clarkson senior goalie Frank Marotte became the men’s hockey team’s 40th All-American on Saturday night when he was named to the CCM/AHCA East second team during the ESPN SportsCenter 11 p.m. broadcast.
Marotte is the first Clarkson goalie to be named an All-American since Dan Murphy in the 1996-97 season and his selection gives Clarkson at least one All-American in each of the last three seasons.
Forward Nico Sturm made the squad last year and defenseman Kelly Summers and forward Sheldon Rempal were each selected in the 2017-18 season.
Marotte, who transferred to Clarkson from Robert Morris, played 97.9 percent of the minutes in goal for the Golden Knights this season. He played in 34 games and posted a 23-8-3 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. He also recorded four shutouts.
The Longueueil, Quebec, native was the ECAC Hockey Ken Dryden Award winner, which goes to the top goaltender in the conference, and he was one of the 10 finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the national goalie of the year.
Maine’s Jeremy Swyman was named the eastern first-team goalie. Eastern first-team defensemen are Boston University’s David Farrance and Harvard’s Jack Rathbone. The forwards are Cornell’s Morgan Barron, Providence’s Jack Dugan and UMass’s John Leonard.
Joining Marotte on the east second team are defensemen Yanni Kaldis of Cornell and Sacred Heart’s Mike Lee. The second-team forwards are Harvard’s Nick Abruzzese, Sacred Heart’s Jason Cotton and Northeastern’s Tyler Madden.
The west first team includes goalie Dryden McKay of Minnesota State, defenseman Ian Mitchell of Denver and Minnesota-Duluth’s Scott Perunovich. The first-team forwards are North Dakota’s Jordan Kawaguchi, Western Michigan’s Hugh McGing and Minnesota State’s Marc Michaelis.
The western second team features Minnesota-Duluth goalie Hunter Shepard, defensemen Cole Hults of Penn State, Minnesota State’s Connor Mackey and Bowling Green’s Alec Rauthauser. The second-team forwards are Minnesota-Duluth’s Noah Cates and Cole Koepke and Penn State’s Nate Sucese.
Clarkson senior defenseman Greg Moro signed a two-year contract last week with the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.
Moro, who is 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, played in 32 of Clarkson’s 34 games this season and posted one goal and six assists. He picked up only 10 penalties and finished with a plus-two rating.
Stockton is the AHL affiliate of the National League’s Calgary Flames. Former Clarkson standout Craig Conroy is the assistant general manager of the Flames and former Clarkson interim coach Fred Parker is a scout for Calgary.
