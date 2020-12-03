POTSDAM — Part of choosing to play for an NCAA Tournament-caliber team is knowing there will be competition for playing time.
Clarkson senior goalie Kris Oldham, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, knew when he decided to transfer from Nebraska-Omaha to Clarkson after the 2017-18 season that he was not guaranteed ice time.
Oldham played in 16 games at Nebraska-Omaha, with a 6-5-1 record, and he spent his first year at Clarkson as a redshirt, who was only able to participate in practices due to NCAA transfer rules.
That season Oldham was part of Clarkson’s ECAC Hockey championship team as he watched goalie Jake Kielly lead the Golden Knights to a title in his final season before leaving for professional hockey.
Before last season began Clarkson added another transfer goalie, senior Frank Marotte from Robert Morris. Marotte played immediately because he was a senior and won the job in the preseason, and he then went on to win the Ken Dryden Award as the top goalie in ECAC Hockey.
Heading into this season there was still competition for Oldham, including from freshman Ethan Haider, a Minnesota native who was drafted by the Nashville Predators.
But Oldham, a Tampa Bay Lightning pick, has seen the rewards of his patience as he has started two of Clarkson’s first three games this season and played in all three. He has a 2-0 record so far with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage.
“It’s all about being always ready,” Oldham said. “It’s a mentality here at Clarkson. You don’t really know when your number is going to be called. A big part of what we preach here is every guy has to be ready to play no matter the situation. I was buying into that lesson. It’s set me pretty well. That’s a credit to the coaching staff for encouraging everybody no matter what (the playing situation is). They demand you to be ready.”
Clarkson coach Casey Jones has always stressed to players that the coaches don’t make permanent decisions on players, no matter how a career may start. Oldham may have sat for most of the last two years, but he showed enough in early practices to give Jones confidence to send him out there to start the season.
“He’s a good teammate,” Jones said of Oldham. “The thing I liked about him (in game three), was the progression from the first game. In the (opener) against Colgate, even he will tell you he didn’t handle the puck great. It kind of bounced around on him. I thought he settled really well and was more confident than he was that first game against Colgate. It was a real good progression for him. He’s been a good soldier here for us. It was really good for him to get that confidence and he should be able to carry that into the next game.”
FILLING IN FOR DUNNE
Clarkson has been missing junior forward Josh Dunne, a team captain, with an undisclosed injury.
Not only is Dunne, who is 6-foot-4, 209 pounds, Clarkson’s returning leading scorer with 13 goals and 14 assists last year, he’s also one of the team’s most important players on special teams. Dunne scored five power-play goals last season and one shorthanded goal.
Senior Grant Cooper, a versatile player who struggled with injuries early in his career, has helped fill Dunne’s void this season. He has scored three goals in Clarkson’s first three games, including two power-play goals last Sunday in a 5-1 win over RIT.
“He adds some physical presence to us,” Jones said of Cooper. “He’s a veteran and one of those guys who is a throwback player. He’s someone that’s key for us to kind of set the tone for how we want to play. With (Dunne) out there out right now, he’s gotten a chance to do that for us and he’s done a good job.”
