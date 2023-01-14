HANOVER, N.H. — What looked like it would become a Clarkson University blowout win suddenly became a close game, but the Golden Knights men’s hockey team held on for a 5-4 victory over Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey game at Thompson Arena on Saturday night.
Clarkson (10-9-3 overall, 4-4-2 league) led 5-1 midway through the second period.
The Big Green (2-15-1, 1-9-1) rallied to score the final three goals of the game but could not get the tying score.
Trey Taylor started Clarkson off with a goal just 79 seconds into the game.
Anthony Romano put Clarkson up 2-0 at 11 minutes, 10 seconds of the first period.
Cooper Flinton scored at 15:08 of the first period for Dartmouth the cut the lead to 2-1. Erik Bargholtz put Clarkson up 3-1 at 2:13 of the second period with a shorthanded goal.
Ayrton Martino extended the lead to 4-1 with a goal at 12:46 and Ryan Taylor made it 5-1 at 13:02 of the second period.
Sean Chisholm started a Dartmouth comeback with a goal at 14:41 of the second period and Tucker McRae scored with 55 seconds left in the period to make it 5-3.
The final goal of the game came from Dartmouth’s Alex Krause at 13:44 of the third period.
HARVARD 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Derek Mullahy stopped 23 shots to lead the Crimson past St. Lawrence University (11-11, 6-4-0) in an ECAC Hockey game at Boston.
Sean Farrell scored two goals in the first period for Harvard (12-4-1, 10-2-0).
Farrell scored the first goal at 9:20. Joe Miller made it 2-0 at 15:19 and Farrell added a power-play goal at 18:35.
Miller scored again 42 seconds into the second period to put the Crimson up 4-0 and Ryan Haley scored at 13:07 of the second period to put Harvard ahead 5-0.
