BOSTON — The Clarkson University men relied on a strong first period and then held off Harvard to pick up a 5-3 triumph in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at the Bright-Landry Center.
Clarkson (16-5-2 overall, 10-3 conference) fell behind early then scored four goals in less than nine minutes in the opening period to build a 4-1 advantage.
Casey Dornbach opened the scoring for the Crimson (9-6-2, 7-4-1) at 4 minutes, 21 seconds of the first period.
Clarkson answered with a power-play goal from Connor McCarthy at 7:30. The Golden Knights took the lead for good with a goal from Josh Dunne at 9:20.
Haralds Egle made it 3-1 with another power-play goal at 15:54 and Adam Tisdale closed out the spurt with a goal at 16:15.
Harvard began its comeback with two goals from Nick Abruzzese, a power-play goal at 18:45 of the first period and another goal at 3:02 of the third.
Chris Klack clinched the win for Clarkson with an empty-net goal at 18:46 of the third period.
DARTMOUTH 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Saints (3-19-3, 1-12) struck first with the first goal of the season from Callum Cusinato, giving them a brief lead, but fell to the Big Green in an ECAC Hockey game in Hanover, N.H.
Cusinato scored just 86 seconds into the game for St. Lawrence University, but that turned out to be the only goal of the contest for the Saints.
Cam Strong tied the game for Dartmouth (10-5-3, 7-3-1) with a goal at 5:44 of the first period, and Will Graber scored an unassisted goal at 9:22 of the opening period to give Dartmouth the lead for good.
Drew O’Connor extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 10:00 of the second period.
The Big Green held SLU to just 15 shots while taking 27.
