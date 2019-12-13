HOUGHTON, Mich. — A dominant third period performance helped the Michigan Tech men’s hockey team salvage a 2-2 tie with Clarkson in a nonconference game Friday night at MacIness Arena.
Michigan Tech (10-7-1 overall) tied the game 1 minute, 46 seconds into the third period on a goal from Greyson Reitmeier with Alec Broetzman assisting.
Reitmeier skated in on a two-on-one breakaway and kept the puck beating Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte with a shot.
The Huskies outshot Clarkson 18-2 in the final period and had a chance to win when Logan Pietila had a partial breakaway chance with 5:30 left, but lost control of the puck on his stick when attempting a backhanded shot.
Clarkson (11-3-2) played its fifth overtime game of the season and is now 3-0-2 in those contests, snapping a three-game win streak in overtime contests.
Clarkson also saw a three-game win streak against the Huskies snapped.
Michigan Tech struck first in the contest when Alex Smith scored a power-play goal after receiving a nice pass from Parker Saretsky at 6:16 of the first period.
Clarkson answered at 14:18 with a goal from Haralds Egle with Jordan Schneider picking up the assist.
The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead at 2:40 of the second period when Grant Cooper scored off passes from Mathieu Gosselin and Jamie Collins.
Clarkson outshot the Huskies 22-21 in the first two periods.
The Golden Knights outshot Michigan Tech 3-0 in overtime.
The two teams play again tonight starting at 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.