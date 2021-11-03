POTSDAM — A friendship between Clarkson coach Casey Jones and Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan has led to a good nonconference rivalry between the two schools.
Michigan Tech, a member of the CCHA, made its second trip to Potsdam in the last four seasons last weekend, beating the Golden Knights 3-0 on Friday and losing 2-1 on Saturday.
Both teams were at the 2018 NCAA regional in Bridgeport, Conn., but did not face each other.
But while Michigan Tech played Notre Dame, Clarkson fans who arrived early supported the Huskies, recognizing some of the similarities in the two schools.
When Clarkson played Providence in the second game the same thing happened as even members of the Michigan Tech pep band played along with Clarkson’s band.
The series started a few months later when Michigan Tech came to Clarkson during the 2018-19 season and lost a pair of 3-1 games.
The following year Clarkson traveled to Michigan Tech, skating to a 2-2 tie and winning 4-2 the following night.
“Casey and I are good friends and we go back a long ways,” Shawhan said. “When I got the head coaching job, we probably started it right then. It’s really good interleague competition for both programs. I think their victories against us has helped them with some of the national tournament bids. We are competitive within our league. We are hoping to get some sort of a cycle going which includes St. Lawrence, as well as some other team from our league, so we can do some home-and-home. We are in the works with that with (SLU coach Brent Brekke).”
If that happens its likely Northern Michigan could be the other school involved. One of Northern Michigan’s goalies is former St. Lawrence Central player Rico DiMatteo.
MARSH HONOR DELAYED
Former St. Lawrence University men’s coach Joe Marsh was scheduled to be this year’s Legend of Appleton but the event will be delayed one season due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
The Saints were originally going to honor Marsh during a home game on Dec. 4 against Colgate.
Both games that day are still on as scheduled. The SLU women will host Clarkson and the men’s game against the Raiders will start at 7 p.m.
ECAC HOCKEY STANDINGS FORMAT
For a second straight season, and the first with all 12 teams, ECAC Hockey is playing games worth three total points.
In the men’s league a team that wins a game in regulation earns three points in the standings. If a team wins in three-on-three overtime, or in a post-overtime shootout, it picks up two points.
A team that loses in overtime, or the shootout, picks up one point and teams that lose in regulation get no points.
Women’s hockey does not utilize a post-overtime shootout and has a slightly different structure.
A team that wins in regulation earns three points and if a team wins in the three-on-three overtime picks up two points. If a women’s game ends in a tie, after overtime, each team gets 1.5 points.
A team that loses a women’s game in overtime gets one point and a team that loses in regulation earns none.
THREE LOCALS HONORED
Clarkson’s Ayrton Martino and St. Lawrence University goalies Emil Zetterquist and Lucy Morgan received ECAC Hockey monthly honors for October.
Martino. who picked up six assists for the men’s team, was named the Rookie of the Month.
Zetterquist, who had a .951 save percentage, was the men’s Goalie of the Month. Morgan, who finished with a .956 save percentage, was the women’s Goalie of the Month.
