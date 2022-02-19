HAMILTON — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team stretched its unbeaten streak to 11 games and its ECAC Hockey undefeated streak to 17 games with a 4-1 win over Colgate on Friday night.
Clarkson is now 9-0-2 in its last 11 games and 13-0-4 in its last 17 conference games.
The Golden Knights (18-7-6 overall, 13-2-4 conference) scored single goals in the first and second period and then scored two goals in the first part of the third period to put the game away.
Aytron Martino, a Dallas Stars’ draft choice, scored first for Clarkson at 13 minutes, 33 seconds of the first period off a pass from Zach Tsekos. Noah Beck also assisted.
Tsekos scored off a pass from Martino at 13:02 of the second period to make it 2-0 Clarkson.
Alex Campbell scored a third goal for the Golden Knights at 2:52 of the third period, with assists going to Matthieu Gosselin and Dustyn McFaul.
Tsekos scored a second goal at 5:43, with Jack Jacome and Martino assisting.
Alex Young scored for Colgate (12-15-4, 7-8-4) at 6:08 of the third period.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, CORNELL 1 (OT)
David Jankowski scored at 1:56 of overtime to lead the Saints (8-15-6, 6-9-4) past Cornell in an ECAC Hockey game at Ithaca.
SLU took a 1-0 lead when Reilly Moran scored at 1:54 of the first period off passes from Justin Paul and Luke Erickson.
Cornell (14-8-4, 9-6-4) tied the game at 8:01 of the second period off a goal from Kyle Betts.
Jankowski’s winning goal was assisted by Waddington native Kaden Pickering and Mason Waite.
Emil Zetterquist stopped 19 of 20 shots for the Saints.
Erickson, Waite, Cameron Buhl and Tim Makowski all blocked two shots for the Saints, who finished with 11.
