POTSDAM — Zach Tsekos put the puck into an empty net with 69 seconds remaining and a Cheel Arena crowd of 2,654 erupted as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team clinched a 3-1 victory over No. 2 Quinnipiac in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night.
It had been 112 days since the Bobcats (25-3-3 overall, 14-2-1 conference) lost a game in regulation time. That happened when North Dakota beat Quinnipiac 3-1 on Oct. 23.
Topping Quinnipiac was exciting for the players and fans, but Clarkson (17-7-6, 12-2-4) has been on a pretty amazing run as well.
Saturday’s victory extended Clarkson’s unbeaten streak to 10 games (8-0-2), which is the longest current streak in the nation. The Golden Knights have also not lost an ECAC Hockey game since the opening weekend of the season, going 12-0-4 in their last 16 contests.
“I think we definitely don’t like each other, and that’s just a fun game always,” said Clarkson forward Luke Mobley. “I think it was a really big win for us both for our own progression, taking a step this year, and we took a step as a team, too. We weren’t great today, but we found a way to get it done.”
Both head coaches, Clarkson’s Casey Jones and Quinnipiac’s Rand Pecknold, used their timeout during the game to ask for a video review of big hits by the other team. Neither review resulted in a penalty.
Clarkson struck first in the game when Luke Santerno redirected a shot from Anthony Callin past Bobcats goalie Yaniv Perets at 14 minutes, 9 seconds of the first period. Ayrton Martino also assisted on the goal, which came just two seconds after a Golden Knight power play ended.
“I was in the middle there and tried to get a touch on it,” Santerno said of Callin’s shot. “I think it’s important against that team. Throughout the season they haven’t given up that many goals so it’s important to get a lead on them.”
Clarkson controlled play in the first period, outshooting the Bobcats 8-5.
The second period started out strong as well as the Golden Knights scored just 30 seconds in on another shot by Santerno to make it 2-0. Callin and Ryan Richardson assisted on that goal.
“We just kind of stuck to the systems and it kind of played out that way,” Santerno said of his two goals, a number only nine other teams had achieved against the Bobcats this season. “Callin made a great pass to me and I just had to put it in the open net.”
The good news for Clarkson was that it led by two goals when it proceeded to get outshot 12-0 the rest of the second period and 24-6 the rest of the game.
But every time Quinnipiac tried to cut into the lead, Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider came up big in an important start for him after he had struggled in recent games and watched Jacob Mucitelli take some starts.
Haider finished with 28 saves and the only goal the Bobcats scored came at 17:48 of the third period while playing with an extra attacker. Michael Lombardi put in a shot from next to the crease.
“I was really excited,” Haider said of getting to start. “It’s been a couple games or so where I was having a tough stretch. It felt good to get in there and have a good performance and feel like myself there again. That was huge.”
Jones was confident in Haider because in the past he has been successful against the Bobcats.
“When (Quinnipiac) got a chance, (Haider) was good, he was confident,” Jones said. “We needed that win tonight. Haids has had some success against Quinnipiac. That factored into it. He was sharp tonight and there were not many second-chance opportunities. That’s when you know he’s on his game.”
The Bobcats made the quiet walk down the tunnel into their locker room after the game and dealt with a rare defeat.
“I thought Clarkson had a great first (period),” Pecknold said. “We weren’t bad in the first, we were just OK. They got that goal at the end of the power-play there and they found a way. Haider was great. I thought we had a great second and third, but just not good enough in the first.”
n NOTES: Former Clarkson captain Dave Tretowicz, a member of the 1991 Frozen Four team and a 1992 U.S. Olympian, dropped the puck for the ceremonial faceoff before the game. ... Mobley led Clarkson with four blocked shots. Clarkson held a 20-7 edge in blocks.
PRINCETON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Princeton (8-13-2, 7-8-1) scored first in the first and second periods and held on to beat the Saints in an ECAC Hockey game before 773 fans at Appleton Arena.
Jack Cronin snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal at 1:40 of the second period. Matt Kellenberger made it 3-1 with a goal at 4:50.
Ian Murphy scored at 12:55 of the first period to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Reilly Moran tied the game 1-1 for the Saints (7-15-6, 5-9-4) at 16:45 of the first period. Max Dorrington scored the final goal of the game for SLU at 12:32 of the second period.
