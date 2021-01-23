POTSDAM — Ethan Haider stopped Quinnipiac’s Desi Burgart on a shootout attempt then raised both arms in the air shortly before being mobbed by his teammates as Clarkson won a 1-0 shootout after skating to a 1-1 tie with the Bobcats in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
“We did a lot of good things in the game tonight,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I thought we weren’t a very smart hockey team in the second period. We were lucky to get out of there (down 1-0). I liked our game, other than that. The other 40 minutes of our game I thought we were really good. I thought we persevered to get the tying goal.”
Until the final minute of the game it looked like Clarkson (8-6-3 overall, 3-3-3 conference) was headed for a 1-0 loss.
Jones pulled Haider for an extra attacker and after going 0-for-5 on power plays, the Golden Knights came through with a goal from Mathieu Gosselin with 40.7 seconds left to tie the game.
Gosselin, who also scored the only goal for Clarkson on Friday, was assisted on the score by Alex Campbell and Zach Tsekos.
For a second straight night Tsekos also scored the only shootout goal for Clarkson, on the first shot of the skills contest, which now awards an extra point in the standings to the winner.
“We’ve been on the other side of those close games this year,” Tsekos said. “Coming out on the other end of that, and getting that extra point, we’ve played them into overtime four times already this year. We’ve got to get those extra points. They mean a lot in the standings. We are comfortable in (tight games). At some point we know it’s going to fall. Today it took 59 minutes for it to go. We liked where our game was for most of the game today and we trust our process.”
Nobody else on either team scored during the shootout. Clarkson heads into the final game of this series, at 4 p.m. today, trailing the first-place Bobcats (10-4-3, 4-2-3) by three points.
Haider made 14 saves in regulation and then was equally strong in the shootout, stopping all three Bobcat attempts.
“I personally like the shootouts, I think they are fun,” Haider said. “I think I’m pretty good at them and tonight I was able to showcase that. It felt really good (after), you are all smiles and laughing with the boys. I think (tight games) are a lot of fun. I think it’s the best for growth, too. You’ve got to be on your “A” game.”
Quinnipiac’s only goal came at 13 minutes, 48 seconds of the second period on a shot from Ethan de Jong, with Joe O’Connor picking up the assist.
The two teams have now played to overtime in four of their five games this season and their familiarity with one another has led to some hard feelings.
Quinnipiac’s Iivari Rasanen was given a five-minute major, and game misconduct, at 4:52 of the second period after a hit from behind. Clarkson lost two minutes of that when Luke Mobley cross-checked Quinnipiac’s Skyler Brind’Amour with 3:29 left in the major.
In the first minute of overtime an altercation between Clarkson’s Josh Dunne and Quinnipiac’s Peter DiLiberatore resulted in matching minors and both players talking to each other from their respective spots in the penalty box. The talking between the two continued after plays when both were on the ice later in overtime as well.
“Six games in probably 15 days here, it’s a lot of games against one team,” Tsekos said. “I think that’s why you are seeing some low-scoring games. We both know each other really well. We know each other’s systems. Both sides are playing hard.”
Clarkson dominated the final part of the game, outshooting Quinnipiac 12-2 in the third period and 2-0 in overtime.
