POTSDAM — A strong performance on special teams helped the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 5-1 victory over the Rochester Institute of Technology in a nonconference game Sunday at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (2-1 overall) avenged an 8-5 loss to the Tigers on Friday night in Rochester with the win in its home opener, which featured empty stands due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Golden Knights scored three power-play goals and killed five of six penalties. The only goal for RIT (1-1) came during a two-man advantage.
“We got what we deserved Friday night, for sure, with the way we played,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We talked about it (Saturday) to hold our guys accountable to how we want to play and I didn’t like the way we started tonight. We looked to be a little tentative, but I really liked our third period. I liked the way we finished the game and closed it out. That was a textbook third period with the lead.”
After two kills in the first period, Clarkson gained its first power-play chance when RIT’s Spencer Berry was called for tripping Clarkson’s David Silye near the Tigers crease at 14 minutes, 7 seconds.
Senior Jack Jacome capitalized just 13 seconds later with a shot from outside that went past Tigers goalie Ian Andriano. Connor McCarthy and Zach Tsekos assisted on the goal and Grant Cooper, who was strong on special teams all night, screened Andriano on the shot.
Just under two minutes later Clarkson extended the lead to 2-0 when Anthony Callin scored after receiving a pass from behind the net from Alex Campbell. Michael Underwood also assisted on the play.
The only goal for the Tigers (1-1) came at 3:01 of the second period while skating with a two-man advantage after a tripping call on Connor McCarthy and a boarding call on Jordan Power.
Elijah Gonsalves scored on a back-door pass from Jake Hamacher, with Will Calverley also assisting.
Clarkson responded quickly on its second power-play chance of the game with a goal from Cooper, who put in the rebound of a shot from defenseman Connor McCarthy at 5:37. Anthony Romano had the first rebound chance and picked up an assist as well.
The Tigers received another power-play chance at 13:27 of the third period after Clarkson’s Mathieu Gosselin skated in too fast near the crease and collided with Andriano.
Clarkson killed that penalty thanks in part to a few early blocked shots by Cooper, which left him wincing slightly as he skated to the bench at the end of his shift.
“I thought our special teams were really good today, coming off a tough road loss,” Cooper said. “You have to do what you can, that’s one of my roles there, to get my body in front of some pucks and take some pressure away from (goalie Kris Oldham). Anything we can do to kill a penalty off, that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Cooper added a second power-play goal, and his third of the season, at 17:25 of the third period, with assists going to Zach Tsekos and Romano.
“It feels great,” Cooper said. “With the whole COVID situation last year and our season being canceled, we weren’t sure when the time was coming. We’ve put in a lot of practice the last couple months, and (Jones) has been awesome trying to find us games here and there. The team is always ready to go. I guess I am getting a little puck luck right now. Hopefully that can keep going.”
Jamie Collins ended the scoring with his first career goal into an empty net at 19:01.
Oldham, a transfer from Nebraska-Omaha, made his second career start and first at Cheel Arena, and stopped 30 of 31 shots to improve to 2-0. Oldham has a .946 save percentage after his first two starts.
“With a such a young roster it’s great to see that fire coming out of those guys after a tough loss on the road,” Oldham said. “Everyone was happy with the grit we came out with today. It shows the spirit of Clarkson hockey. It’s been great (playing). No matter who is in the net, I am excited. It’s been good to be able to lead a couple of these (games) and do my best to be a leader for the team. They have made it easy on me with guys blocking shots and stuff like that.”
