POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team put on a dominant offensive showing defeating the Royal Military College of Kingston, Ontario, 7-0 in an exhibition game Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson outshot RMC 36-19 and transfer goalies Frank Marotte and Kris Oldham combined for the shutout.
Defenseman Connor McCarthy, who scored 15 points in his first two seasons at Clarkson, led the way Saturday with two goals and two assists.
Adam Tisdale, who picked up eight assists in his freshman season, added two goals and an assist.
Also scoring goals were veterans Jack Jacome and Anthony Callin. Freshman Mathieu Gosselin also picked up a goal.
Clarkson started slowly with one goal in the first, then added two in the second and four in the third period. The Golden Knights converted on three of eight power-play chances and killed four penalties.
Frank Marotte, who transferred from Robert Morris, started in goal and stopped 13 shots in the first two periods. He played in 40 games for the Colonials last year and had a 2.85 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.
Another transfer, Kris Oldham from Nebraska-Omaha, stopped six shots in the third period. Oldham is a Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick who practiced with Clarkson during a redshirt year last season.
