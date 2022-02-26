POTSDAM — A unique senior class, but one that could become the new norm, led the way as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team won its regular-season finale 4-0 over Brown in an ECAC Hockey game before 2,429 Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson’s senior class consisted of 10 players Saturday.
Six came to Clarkson as freshmen and have played four years — Brian Hurley, Michael Underwood, Chris Klack, Jamie Collins, Nick Campoli and Anthony Callin.
Jack Jacome graduated last year, but was part of the festivities as a fifth-year graduate student.
Zach Tsekos, another graduate student who graduated last year, came to Clarkson after starting his career at Sacred Heart.
Lukas Kaelble and Luke Santerno, also graduate students, spent their fifth year at Clarkson after playing at Lake Superior State and Bentley respectively.
In a fitting end for a class that Clarkson coach Casey Jones is proud of, all four goals Saturday were scored by members of the senior class, which improved the team’s record to 18-9-6 overall and 13-4-4 in ECAC Hockey, finishing in second place.
“You never know how (senior night) is going to go,” Jones said. “Sometimes it’s emotional, but they had a good pace all night long. I think it’s our culture, they put a lot of onus on older guys. Not much gets to (the coaching staff), so that means they are taking care of things in the locker room.
“Guys are coming to practice. This group prepares hard every day and that goes through to the younger guys. I like that we have a blend of young players and these guys have grabbed it. When you have a pull from an older group, it means a lot going down the stretch. In the second half it’s been a pull from the senior class.”
Santerno led the way by scoring the first two goals of the game, his 11th and 12th of the season.
He scored at 7 minutes, 1 second of the first period and then scored another shortly after during a power play at 9:18.
Santerno scored 105 career points at Bentley before arriving at Clarkson and at 6-foot-3, 200-pounds he’s become a productive scoring power forward for the Golden Knights.
“I thought it was a special game all-around for the whole group,” Santerno said. “Having a big crowd was nice. It’s a great community and the group of guys are awesome.”
Callin scored at 4:54 of the second period to put Clarkson up 3-0.
“It’s awesome,” Callin said of scoring on senior night. “Our class put a lot of hard work in. We were rooting for Santerno to get a hat trick at the end. It’s a bunch of good guys. They like coming to the rink, working hard, no one’s ever complaining. We like the grind. I think our resume shows we’ve put a lot of work in and it’s paid off.”
Collins scored a power-play goal at 18:21 of the third period. Collins goal was his second this season and third of his career.
“It feels pretty good,” Collins said. “This is our last game of the regular season, so its nice to get the win. Now we have some momentum going into the playoffs.”
Seniors Jacome, Kaelble, Underwood and Hurley all picked up assists. Jacob Mucitelli made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season.
Brown (6-17-4, 6-11-4) could find itself coming back to the area next weekend.
Princeton has a makeup game with Harvard at 4 p.m. today. If the Tigers don’t at least win in overtime or a shootout than Brown will play at St. Lawrence University in a first-round series.
“It’s a hard game,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “We battled. (Clarkson) is a really good hockey team. They didn’t win last night, and I’m sure they were expecting to win, and they came out with a lot of energy. They have a little bit more skill around the net than we do. They are a hard team to play against and beat at home.”
ST. LAWRENCE 3, YALE 1
The Saints (9-16-7, 7-10-5) may have earned home ice for a first-round playoff series this weekend with a win over Yale in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
SLU is in eighth place right now, which is the final spot for a home series, with 26 points.
Princeton has 23 points, but the Tigers have a makeup game at home today at 4 p.m. against Harvard. If Princeton wins in regulation they would bump the Saints to ninth place and SLU would travel to Princeton for a series next weekend.
If Princeton wins in overtime, or a shootout, they would come to SLU next weekend. If the Tigers lose then Brown will come to Canton for a series.
Max Dorrington scored the first goal of the game for the Saints at 10:42 of the first period but Yale (8-19-1, 7-14-1) answered with a goal from Henry Wagner at 14:27 to tie the game.
Ashton Fry put SLU ahead for good with a goal 30 seconds into the second period and Mason Waite scored at 12:49 of the second period to conclude the scoring.
