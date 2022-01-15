POTSDAM — Clarkson University men’s hockey coach Casey Jones wanted to see his team play with more physicality, so this week he put a line together of Ryan Richardson (6-foot-1, 165 pounds), Anthony Callin (6-0, 206) and Luke Santerno (6-3, 194).
The line produced the physical play Jones wanted, but they also sparked Clarkson’s offense to an 8-2 victory over Union College before 2,336 fans in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Cheel Arena.
The trio scored the first three goals of the game for Clarkson (10-7-4 overall, 5-2-2 conference), all in the first 10 minutes.
They finished with four goals and five assists in the game.
“We were just trying to get a little different identity here,” Jones said. “We’re not as physical as we need to be sometimes and that’s a line that can grind for us and be physical. I thought they did a good job of that. It adds an element to our team when we get that.”
Callin, the only veteran Clarkson player in the line, was missed by the Golden Knights as an early-season injury had limited him to just four games heading into Saturday’s contest.
But he took a nice pass from Santerno and scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson just 3 minutes, 25 seconds in.
“During the week we had a good week of practice,” Callin said. “We just transferred that into the start of the game and just came out a little hot, a little angry, and started out hot.”
Said Santerno, “I think it was important to get out to a good start. We had to start playing the right way. Just getting one goal is important and it allowed us to kind of settle into the game for the rest of it.”
The line struck again a little less than four minutes later when Richardson, a freshman, took a pass from Callin and cut to the net, scoring as he was falling to the ice at 7:17.
“Coach told us early in the week he wants us to be physical, we are three bigger guys and that’s our game, so I think we move the puck well and we got on the forecheck and turned up a lot of pucks,” Richardson said.
Santerno, who was already a 100-point scorer for his career at Bentley, made it 3-0 with a power-play goal at 9:41, putting in a rebound of a shot by Callin.
At that point Union coach Rick Bennett replaced goalie Connor Murphy with Garrett Nieto.
But Clarkson wasn’t done with the offensive outburst.
Zach Tsekos scored on a two-on-one breakaway with Aryton Martin at 15:26 to make it 4-0. Jordan Power scored a fifth goal for Clarkson at 16:48 and then Santerno scored his second goal of the period during a power play at 18:32 to make it 6-0 after one period.
“It was staying hungry though it all and not deviating from what we do best,” Santerno said. “That allowed us to get (the goals).”
Alex Campbell scored with 57.9 seconds left in the second period to extend Clarkson’s lead to 7-0 and then Martino scored just 88 seconds into the third period for Clarkson’s eighth goal.
Union (6-11-3, 4-6-1) avoided a shutout with two special teams goals in the third period. Playing with a two-man advantage, Union’s Gabriel Seger scored at 8:08 and then while still on the power play Union’s Josh Kosack scored at 8:35.
Jones also liked how his team played with success in Saturday’s game. There have been times earlier in the season when Clarkson scored early but then stopped.
“We had a sour taste in our mouth with the last few games,” Jones said. “We had a good week of practice. We have some elements we have to be better at, that we focused on. I thought we took a good step tonight. We were hungry for it. I thought we stayed the course (after the first), which when you get a lead, I thought we showed a little bit of maturity with the way we handled it tonight.”
