ALBANY — Clarkson senior Frank Marotte was named the men’s ECAC Hockey Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year Award winner Thursday, becoming the first Golden Knight since David Leggio in 2007 to win the award.
In his first season and only season with Clarkson, Marotte, a senior from Longueuil, Quebec, emerged as one of the nation’s top goaltenders, ranking in the top-10 nationally in GAA (4th, 1.78), save percentage (4th. .938), winning percentage (6th, .721), and shutouts (8th, four).
He played all but 34 minutes in net for Clarkson, backstopping the team to a 23-8-3 mark, including 16-5-1 in the ECAC.
Marotte transferred to Clarkson last summer after spending his first three seasons at Robert Morris.
Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese was named the Rookie of the Year.
This is the second straight season that a Harvard player has been the recipient of this award, as Casey Dornbach won last year, and the eighth time in program history.
Abruzzese, from Slate Hill, was one of the top performers in not only the rookie class, but among all NCAA skaters this season. His 1.42 points per-game average was tied for second in the nation, and led all of ECAC Hockey.
In Harvard’s 31 games this season, Abruzzese has recorded 44 points on 14 goals and 30 assists. His 44 points were the most by a Division I freshman since the 2016-17 season.
The Tim Taylor Coach of the Year was Cornell’s Mike Schafer, who won the award for the fifth time, snapping a tie with former St. Lawrence University coach Joe Marsh for winning the award the most times in league history.
Leading a Cornell team that was ranked No. 1 in the country for large portions of the season, Schafer put together one of the best seasons in Big Red history.
It finished 2019-20 with a record of 23-2-4 overall (18-2-2 ECAC Hockey), and won nine straight games down the stretch. They went 9-1-2 this season against teams that finished the season ranked in the Top 20 or receiving votes.
The ECAC Hockey awards conclude today with the Player of the Year and Student-Athlete of the Year winners being announced.
PATTY KAZMAIER ANNOUNCEMENT DELAYED
The Patty Kazmaier Award, which goes to the top women’s college hockey player in the nation, was originally scheduled to be given out Saturday afternoon, but the ceremony in Boston was canceled earlier this week.
Now the announcement of the winner also has been delayed until an unspecified day next week.
Clarkson junior Elizabeth Giguere, who led the nation in goals, is one of the three finalists along with Wisconsin’s Abby Roque, a Potsdam native, and Northeastern’s Aline Mueller.
Clarkson’s Loren Gabel won the award last year and Jamie Lee Rattray won it for Clarkson in 2014. The first winner was Colton’s Brandy Fisher, who played for New Hampshire, in 1998.
