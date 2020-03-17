ALBANY — Clarkson senior goalie Frank Marotte was named to the ECAC men’s hockey first team Tuesday and is expected to also be named the Ken Dryden Award winner later in the week, which goes to the conference’s top goalie.
Marotte transferred to Clarkson from Robert Morris before the season and finished with a .940 save percentage and a 1.63 goals-against average in conference play.
Clarkson junior defenseman Connor McCarthy was named to the second team.
McCarthy scored 20 points in conference play with nine goals and 11 assists and blocked 23 shots.
Clarkson’s top forward line of Haralds Egle, Devin Brosseau and Josh Dunne made the third team.
Egle scored 21 points in conference play and Dunne tallied 27. Brosseau registered eight goals and 21 assists for 29 points.
The other members of the first team are Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese, Cornell forward Morgan Barron, Dartmouth forward Drew O’Connor, Harvard defenseman Jack Rathbone and Cornell defenseman Yanni Kalois
The rest of the second team included Rensselaer defenseman Will Reilly and goalie Owen Savery, Yale forward Curtis Hall, Quinnipiac forward Odeen Tufto and Harvard forward Jack Druty.
Cornell goalie Matt Galajda and defenseman Alex Green join Quinnipiac defenseman Peter DiLiberatore on the third team along with Clarkson’s forward line.
Harvard placed four players on the rookie team, forwards Abruzzese and John Farinacci, defenseman Henry Thrun and goalie Mitchell Gibson.
Union supplied the other two members in defenseman Dylan Anhorn and forward Gabriel SEger.
