POTSDAM — Frank Marotte, Clarkson’s men’s ECAC Hockey all-star goaltender, has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Mike Richter Award, announced Tuesday night by Let’s Play Hockey. The Mike Richter Award honors the nation’s top collegiate goaltender. The seventh annual award will be presented April 10. The five finalists will be announced Monday.
Marotte is one of two goaltenders from ECAC Hockey on the prestigious list, joining Cornell’s Matt Galajda.
The senior transfer made a huge impression at Clarkson, establishing himself as one of the top goaltenders in the nation. Marotte was selected ECAC Hockey’s Ken Dryden Goaltender of the Year and a First-Team league all-star. He started all 34 games and played all but 44 minutes. He helped to lead Clarkson to a 23-8-3 overall record.
The Longueuil, Quebec native played the eighth most minutes (2019:49) in the country and rated among the top goaltenders in Division I. Marotte posted a .938 save percentage (4th), a 1.78 goals against average (4th), a .721 winning percentage (6th) and was tied for eighth in shutouts (4).
Joining Marotte and Galajda as finalists are Bemidji State’s Zach Driscoll, Boston College’s Spencer Knight, Michigan State’s John Lethemon, Michigan’s Strauss Mann, Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay, Minnesota-Duluth’s Hunter Shephard, Maine’s Jeremy Swayman and UMass-Lowell’s Tyler Wall.
