PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Jacob Mucitelli saved 18 shots to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 5-0 win over Brown in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
It was the second shutout in the past three games for Mucitelli, who was the ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Week this week.
Clarkson (14-7-6 overall, 9-2-4 conference) picked up its first two goals on shots from Anthony Romano.
Romano scored at 19 minutes, 34 seconds of the first period, with Jack Jacome assisting.
He scored another goal at 6:20 of the second period, with assists coming from Dustyn McFaul and Alex Campbell.
Lukas Kaelble scored a power-play goal at 11:31 of the second period with Romano and Mathieu Gosselin assisting.
Romano and Gosselin also assisted on Clarkson’s next goal, which game on a shot from Alex Campbell at 1:49 of the third period.
Jacome closed out the scoring with a goal at 10:36, with Michael Underwood and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Brown fell to 5-15 and 5-9.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, YALE 1 (OT)
Justin Paul scored an unassisted goal with 65 seconds left in overtime to send the Saints (7-13-5, 5-7-3) past Yale in an ECAC Hockey game in New Haven, Conn.
Yale (5-13-1, 4-8-1) scored first on a goal from Reilly Connors at 4:22 of the second period.
SLU responded with a goal from Max Dorrington at 13:37 of the third period, with Justin Paul and Chris Pappas assisting.
Emil Zetterquist stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.