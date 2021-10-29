POTSDAM — After a week that saw Clarkson dominate on the power play, the team’s man-up advantage dried up Friday night.
The Golden Knights went 0-for-6, struggled to take shots on goal for the first two periods and wound up losing 3-0 to Michigan Tech in the first game of a two-game nonconference series before 2,539 fans Friday night at Cheel Arena.
Last week, while going 2-0-1 against Canisius and Alaska Fairbanks, Clarkson went 9-for-17 on power plays.
The Huskies (3-1 overall), a member of the CCHA, held the Golden Knights to six total shots on their six power plays Friday.
“I think they had a lot to do with it,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of the Huskies. “I don’t think we were ready for an opponent like that. I think they smacked us in the face for 40 minutes. We responded a little bit in the third period, but that point and time they were playing to protect the lead. Kudos to them, they were by far the better team.”
After a scoreless first period, which saw Michigan Tech outshoot Clarkson 10-4, the Huskies struck first with a goal from Brian Halonen from between the circles just 37 seconds into the second period.
“Any time you can take their crowd out of it and get some energy on your bench that helps your team a lot,” Halonen said. “It was straight away from the net, high slot. I was just trying to beat the goalie when he was moving.”
Clarkson (3-2-1) thought it had a chance to answer when Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer was called for holding and interference at 2 minutes, 55 seconds of the second period, giving the Golden Knights four minutes of power-play time.
But Clarkson struggled to enter the Michigan Tech zone during the power play and produced only two shots on goal, going scoreless.
Michigan Tech kept controlling play for the rest of the period, building a 20-10 edge in shots after two periods.
“I thought we had good contributions from our entire roster,” Huskies coach Joe Shawhan said. “We played everybody continuously through it. They are a tremendous hockey team, extremely well coached, hard on the puck, there’s really no weaknesses within their lineup. They are a hard team to play against. I think we are evenly matched and competitive and it makes both teams better.”
The Huskies pulled to a 2-0 lead when Halonen scored his second goal of the game, this time a lot closer to the net.
Halonen was next to the crease and put in a rebound of his own shot at 15:09 of the second period.
Clarkson produced more chances in the third period, figuring out how to move past the Michigan Tech defense, and outshot the Huskies 12-3.
“I think the positives are in the third period we showed up and started moving pucks and had some urgency to our game,” said Clarkson defenseman Dustyn McFaul. “I think if we carry that over to (today), we’ll be fine. I think they came out pretty strong, got pucks in deep. They were hard on their forecheck and made it difficult to break out in the first and second period.“
The Golden Knights had three more power-play chances, but managed only four shots.
Ryland Mosley ended the scoring for Michigan Tech with an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining.
The teams meet again at 7:30 tonight in Clarkson’s parents weekend game and the final nonconference game before Clarkson starts ECAC Hockey competition on the road at Union and Rensselaer next weekend.
n NOTES: Every home game, Clarkson will honor its 100th season with a special ceremonial puck drop. Friday’s honoree was 1968 alum Jack Levitt, who played in the 1966 national championship game against Michigan State. ... Clarkson went 33-21 on faceoffs Friday, led by Zach Tsekos, who was 11-5.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, LAKE SUPERIOR STATE 2 (OT)
The Saints (1-1-2) rallied from a two-goal deficit to pick up a nonconference tie against Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
Max Dorrington started SLU’s comeback with a goal at 15:58 of the second period to cut the Lakers lead to 2-1.
Cameron Buhl scored the tying goal at 17:05 of the second period. Buhl had also assisted on Dorrington’s goal.
Dustin Manz scored in the first period for the Lakers (5-3-1) and Miroslav Mucha scored a few minutes before Dorrington’s goal.
