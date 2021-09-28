Don Seale, a rugged defenseman on Clarkson University’s great men’s hockey teams of the 1950s and one of the first Black players in U.S. collegiate hockey, died on Sept. 21 at age 86 in Ottawa.
Seale, a 1957 Clarkson graduate, was inducted into the university’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017, and his career with the Golden Knights gained renewed interest thanks to his induction and a Times article in 2013.
“The Clarkson Athletics family lost a great member when Don passed. He helped shape what we are as a hockey program and a campus community. We are proud that he wore the Green and Gold,” said Scott Smalling, Clarkson’s Director of Athletics in a university statement announcing his passing.
Seale played for Clarkson’s 23-0 team in 1956. Blessed with a powerful shot, he registered five goals and 24 assists during his college career from 1954-57. But he wasn’t necessarily on the ice for his scoring. Seale, nearly 6-feet, 2-inches, embraced the physical aspect of the game and distributed bruising hits with an intimidating style.
Former Clarkson athletic director Steve Yianoukous called him “Jimmy Brown on skates,” referencing the former Syracuse University and NFL running back.
Seale was credited with being the first Black collegiate hockey player in the United States in a 1995 book titled “A Clarkson Mosaic,” but additional research in later years turned up Black players for Boston University in 1947 and Michigan State in 1951. Still, Seale’s skills were top-shelf during his playing career, recognized by teammates and foes alike.
“He could skate, stick-handle. He had the whole package,” said former Clarkson player Jim Perry, who was Seale’s roommate.
But Seale waited 60 years after his college graduation to be inducted by his alma mater.
“It’s a bit of a surprise after 60 years, but appreciated,” Seale said in 2017. “It means somebody there knew of me or saw me play hockey.”
Seale was born Carl Joseph Seale on Jan. 16, 1935 in St. John, New Brunswick. He said he was one of only a few Black students at Saint John High School during the early 1950s, but race rarely mattered to Seale and did not prevent him from moving to a new country to play hockey at Clarkson.
“As a matter of fact (race) did not cross my mind when the opportunity to go to Clarkson arose,” Seale said in 2013.
“My father doesn’t see race,” Seale’s son, Mark, a former professional football player, said in 2013. “He never looks for discrimination. He doesn’t think that way.”
Seale played four seasons for the Golden Knights, appearing in 67 games. He was named to the All-East first team after the 1956-57 season. Clarkson went 67-15-2 during Seale’s time with the team.
“He was one of the top defensemen we had,” said his former teammate Gil Tennant. “He was a good 6 feet and all muscle.”
Fans, often from other teams, did call out Seale because of his race at times but he would take care of it on the ice.
“He received rough treatment from the fans from some of the other players,” his son said. “If the vitriol came from the ice, he would take care of it himself, with his teammates watching his back, swiftly, ruthlessly.”
Seale was a decorated major in the Royal Canadian Air Force and continued to play hockey after Clarkson, competing for the Halifax Wolverines in Nova Scotia in the Maritime Senior League and playing against the likes of Gordie Howe.
“Don had 210 pounds on a 6-2 frame and knew how to use it,” said Seale’s Clarkson coach Bill Harrison. “He could handle himself well, hit, stickhandle, feed and jump. He was rarely out of position and quick to rectify a false move. Don was the toughest man to get around I had seen in some time. He was best when the going was the roughest.”
Seale returned to Clarkson for his induction in 2017, his first appearance on campus since a hockey reunion in 2001.
Clarkson said the Don Seale ‘57 Clarkson Alumni Endowed Scholarship has been established and will be awarded to students who lost a parent during service in either the military or as a first responder per Seale’s wishes.
Seale is survived by his wife, Juanita, and children, Mark and Lori, as well as a brother, Charles, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private family service will take place at the National Military Cemetery at Beechwood in Ottawa at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at https://beechwoodottawa.ca/en/services/carl-donald-joseph-seale.
