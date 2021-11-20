PRINCETON, N.J. — Anthony Romano and Alex Campbell both scored two goals to lead the Clarkson men’s hockey team to an 8-3 rout of Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Hobey Baker Rink.
The Golden Knights (7-4-2 overall, 3-2-1 conference) scored the first two goals of the game, then built a 6-1 lead by early in the third period.
Romano started the scoring at 8 minutes, 17 seconds of the first period with Ryan Richardson and Noah Beck assisting.
Campbell then scored a power-play goal at 11:40 off assists from Mathieu Gosselin and Jack Jacome.
Princeton (3-3-1, 2-2) answered with a goal from Finn Evans at 12:12 as Mark Paolini and Matt Kellenberger assisted.
The Golden Knights added three more goals in the second period with Gosselin scoring off passes from Campbell and Lukas Kaelble at 2:04, Campbell scoring from Gosselin at 4:22, and Ayrton Martino picking up his first career goal at 14:09 with Jacome and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Romano scored his second goal at 2:33 of the third as Martino and Tsekos assisted.
Princeton answered with another goal from Evans at 6:03.
Tsekos made it 7-2 at 8:26 as Kaelble and Michael Underwood assisted.
Princeton scored its final goal at 14:45 on a shot from Corey Andonovski.
Nick Campoli scored Clarkson’s final goal at 16:46 with Luke Mobley and Beck assisting.
QUINNIPIAC 8, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Bobcats avenged an overtime loss to St. Lawrence University in last season’s ECAC Hockey championship game with a rout of the Saints (3-4-4, 2-2-2) at the TD Banknorth Center in Hamden, Conn.
Quinnipiac (10-1-3, 3-0-1) outshot the Saints 37-23 and led 7-0 by the end of the second period.
Joey Cipollone and Ethan de Jong scored for the Bobcats in the first period.
Oliver Chau scored to open the second period. De Jong and Ty Smilanic both added two goals later in the period.
Wyatt Bongiovanni scored a shorthanded goal for the Bobcats in the third period to close out the scoring.
