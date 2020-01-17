HANOVER, N.H. — Tyler Campbell scored on the rebound of a shot from Erik Urbank at 17 minutes, 18 seconds of the third period to lead the Dartmouth College men’s hockey team to a 3-2 upset of seventh-ranked Clarkson before 2,021 fans in an ECAC Hockey game at Thompson Arena on Friday night.
Clarkson (15-5-2, 9-3-0) tied the game 2-2 at 10:23 of the third period on a slap shot from defenseman Connor McCarthy, with Dustyn McFaul and Josh Dunne assisting.
It was McCarthy’s seventh goal of the season and just his second that did not come on a power play.
Collin Rutherford scored an unassisted goal at 2:48 of the second period to give the Big Green (9-5-3, 6-3-1) a 1-0 lead.
Dunne answered for Clarkson at 4:17 of the second period to tie the game 1-1.
Dartmouth regained the lead at 11:32 of the second period with a goal from Will Graber.
Clarkson plays at Harvard in an ECAC game tonight at Bright-Landry Hockey Center in Boston
HARVARD 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
A strong first period helped the Crimson (9-5-2, 7-3-1) defeat St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at the Bright-Landry Center.
Harvard struck for two goals and outshot the Saints 12-5 in the opening period.
Jack Drury scored the first goal during a power play at 10:30 of the first period and Colton Kerfoot added another power-play goal at 17:47.
Reilly Walsh picked up Harvard’s third power-play goal at 13:01 of the second period.
Jake Stevens scored a power-play goal for the Saints (3-18-3, 1-11-0), who were playing with a two-man advantage, at 13:09 of the third period.
SLU outshot Harvard 24-16 over the final two periods and finished with a 29-18 advantage.
St. Lawrence travels to meet Dartmouth tonight at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.
