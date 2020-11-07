Neither Clarkson’s nor St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey teams have released an official schedule for the 2020-21 season, but both teams are slated to play home-and-home series against Niagara University.
According to Niagara’s web site, the Purple Eagles will travel to Canton to play the Saints for a 5 p.m. game Nov. 20 and SLU will travel to Niagara two days later for a 4 p.m. game.
Clarkson is scheduled to play at Niagara at 5 p.m. Dec. 9 and the Purple Eagles are coming to Potsdam for a 5 p.m. game on Dec. 29.
Clarkson and SLU will not allow spectators until at least the 2021 portion of the schedule but home games will be on ESPN-plus.
